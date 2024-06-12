Cricket

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Super 8 Scenarios For Both Teams After T20 World Cup Match Washout

Nepal and Sri Lanka have earned one point each from their called-off game in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Let us take a look at the Super 8 qualification scenarios of both teams

Nepal vs Sri Lanka match abandoned due to rain, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 game 23, AP photo
The Nepal vs Sri Lanka match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was abandoned due to rain. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

The rain-induced abandonment of the Nepal vs Sri Lanka match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has altered the Super 8 qualification scenarios considerably for both teams, as also the other three in Group D. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

Nepal and Sri Lanka have earned one point each from the washout. Though both the two teams have opened their respective accounts in the tournament with the result, it has made their pursuits for Super 8 berths even more challenging.

Let us take a look at the qualification scenarios of both teams after the match between them was called off.

How Sri Lanka Can Qualify For Super 8s

The Lankans are currently at the bottom of Group D in fifth place, but they still have a mathematical shot at making it to the Super 8s. For that, they must defeat the Netherlands in their final group stage game by a massive margin and hope for other results to go in their favour.

SL need the Netherlands vs Bangladesh match to be rained out and then for Bangladesh to lose to Nepal, who in turn must lose to South Africa. This would lead to a four-way tie between Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands, wherein the net run rate will come into play. And that is where the margin of SL's victory (if they get one) over the Dutch becomes the operative part.

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - | Photo: AP/LM Otero
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Edge Out Sri Lanka By Two Wickets In Texas Thriller - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

How Nepal Can Qualify For Super 8s

The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal are in fourth position in Group D with one point from two games. They next face South Africa, and then Bangladesh. Nepal must beat both sides, and hope for Netherlands to lose at least one of their remaining two clashes - against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. First Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24
  2. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Sensex Climbs 252.62 Points To 76,709.21 In Early Trade; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  3. Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Apartment In Thane
  4. Lok Sabha 2024: What Caused Turn Of The Saffron Tide In Uttar Pradesh?
  5. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. Indira Krishna Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From 'Ramayana' Sets, Thanks Him For His 'Care, Love, And Kindness'
  2. Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Work On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Even If He Was Offered Rs 200 Crore
  3. Shilpa Saklani Opens Up On Playing 'Fierce, Unstoppable Businesswoman' In 'Parineetii'
  4. Raghu Dixit Says Sugar Is Used As Metaphor In His New Track ‘Shakkarpari’
  5. Annu Kapoor’s Dual Role Brings Vibrancy To ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’: Director Ishrat R. Khan
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Super 8 Scenarios For Both Teams After T20 World Cup Match Washout
  2. Pakistan Vs Canada: Babar Azam Says Pitch Derailed PAK's Aim To Win Before 14th Over
  3. India Vs USA Key Stats, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket-Taker, Best Bowling Figures
  4. PAK Vs CAN, T20 WC: Babar & Co Humble Bin Zafar’s Men In Nassau County - In Pics
  5. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
World News
  1. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  2. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  3. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  4. A Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Has Hit Southwestern South Korea, Country's Weather Agency Says
  5. Kroger Ice Cream Giveaway Offers 45,000 Free Pints To Celebrate Summer Solstice On June 20! Here's How To Get Yours
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Sensex Climbs 252.62 Points To 76,709.21 In Early Trade; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Andhra, Odisha Oath-Taking Ceremony: Naidu, Majhi To Be Sworn In As CMs Today In Grand Events | Key Points
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka