The rain-induced abandonment of the Nepal vs Sri Lanka match in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has altered the Super 8 qualification scenarios considerably for both teams, as also the other three in Group D. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
Nepal and Sri Lanka have earned one point each from the washout. Though both the two teams have opened their respective accounts in the tournament with the result, it has made their pursuits for Super 8 berths even more challenging.
Let us take a look at the qualification scenarios of both teams after the match between them was called off.
How Sri Lanka Can Qualify For Super 8s
The Lankans are currently at the bottom of Group D in fifth place, but they still have a mathematical shot at making it to the Super 8s. For that, they must defeat the Netherlands in their final group stage game by a massive margin and hope for other results to go in their favour.
SL need the Netherlands vs Bangladesh match to be rained out and then for Bangladesh to lose to Nepal, who in turn must lose to South Africa. This would lead to a four-way tie between Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Netherlands, wherein the net run rate will come into play. And that is where the margin of SL's victory (if they get one) over the Dutch becomes the operative part.
How Nepal Can Qualify For Super 8s
The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal are in fourth position in Group D with one point from two games. They next face South Africa, and then Bangladesh. Nepal must beat both sides, and hope for Netherlands to lose at least one of their remaining two clashes - against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.