Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Match Abandoned Due To Non-Stop Rain; Teams Share Points

The 23rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Sri Lanka against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday, June 12. The off-colour Lankans must win today to stay alive in the competition. As for Nepal, this is as good an opportunity is any to spring a surprise and upset their sub-continental opponents, whom they are taking on for the first time in T20 internationals. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
12 June 2024
12 June 2024
Nepal players walk around in the wet outfield after rain delays play at their match against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, match 23 in Florida. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Match Washed Out

And that's unfortunately that. The game is called off by the umpires due to all the rain through the day in Florida. This means that both teams get a point each - their first points in T20 World Cup 2024.

This also means that South Africa are the first team to confirm their passage to the Super 8s.

Super 8 Qualification Scenarios

In case the match is washed out, Sri Lanka and Nepal will share one point each. What that would mean for the Super 8 qualification scenario is as follows: Sri Lanka would need to defeat Netherlands in their next game and hope Bangladesh lose to both Nepal and Netherlands, in order to stand a chance to qualify. As for Nepal, they would need wins against South Africa and Bangladesh, and hope for Netherlands to lose their next two clashes.

Ground Inspection At 6am IST

The umpires will next inspect the ground conditions at 8:30pm local (6am IST) to gauge when (and if) the match can begin. The cut-off time for a five-over game is 10:48pm local (8:18am IST).

Rain Stops, For Now

The update from the ground is that the rain has stopped for now. But given the volume of downpour already and the wet patches in the outfield, it is expected to take another 90 minutes to get ready for play. If there is no more rain, that is.

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: Weather Update

Non-stop rain in Florida means that the toss has been delayed for the Nepal vs Sri Lanka game. A full game today looks unlikely, and whether or not we will get any play depends on when the rain will cease. Stay with us for the latest updates on that.

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 23

Welcome to our live coverage of match 23 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Nepal and Sri Lanka at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida (United States of America) on Wednesday, June 12. The off-colour Lankans must win today to stay alive in the competition. As for Nepal, this is as good an opportunity is any to spring a surprise and upset their sub-continental opponents, whom they are taking on for the first time in T20 internationals. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

