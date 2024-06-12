Welcome to our live coverage of match 23 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Nepal and Sri Lanka at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida (United States of America) on Wednesday, June 12. The off-colour Lankans must win today to stay alive in the competition. As for Nepal, this is as good an opportunity is any to spring a surprise and upset their sub-continental opponents, whom they are taking on for the first time in T20 internationals. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the NEP vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)