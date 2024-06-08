Cricket

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Edge Out Sri Lanka By Two Wickets In Texas Thriller - In Pics

Powered by Rishad Hossain (3-22) and Mustafizur Rahman (3-17)'s top-class bowling, a stumbling Bangladesh finally got over the line by two wickets against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Texas on Saturday (June 8). The Lankans were restricted for a modest total of 124 and Bangladesh were cruising in their chase at one point, courtesy crucial knocks from Litton Das (36 off 38 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20). But they lost five wickets for just 24 runs and it was Mahmudullah (16 off 13) who helped them notch up the hard-earned victory in the thrilling encounter.

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan and teammate Mahmudullah, left, react following the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

1/10
SL vs Ban: Bangladesh won by two wickets
SL vs Ban: Bangladesh won by two wickets | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Sri Lankan players react following the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

2/10
Bangladesh fans
Bangladesh fans | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Bangladesh fans react following the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

3/10
Nuwan Thushara dismisses Rishad Hossain
Nuwan Thushara dismisses Rishad Hossain | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara is congratulated by teammate Wanindu Hasaranga, left, after dismissing Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

4/10
Bangladeshs Rishad Hossain
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain is out bowled during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

5/10
Tawhid Hridoy hits a six against Sri Lanka
Tawhid Hridoy hits a six against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy hits a six during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

6/10
Litton Das bats against Sri Lanka
Litton Das bats against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Bangladesh's Litton Das, left, bats as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis watches during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

7/10
Najmul Hossain Shanto bats against Sri Lanka
Najmul Hossain Shanto bats against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

8/10
Angelo Mathews bats against Bangladesh
Angelo Mathews bats against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews hits the ball to be out caught during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

9/10
Charith Asalanka bats against Bangladesh
Charith Asalanka bats against Bangladesh | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, right, bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

10/10
Mustafizur Rahman bowls against Sri Lanka
Mustafizur Rahman bowls against Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.

