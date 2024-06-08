Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan and teammate Mahmudullah, left, react following the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Sri Lankan players react following the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Bangladesh fans react following the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Sri Lanka's Nuwan Thushara is congratulated by teammate Wanindu Hasaranga, left, after dismissing Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain is out bowled during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy hits a six during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Bangladesh's Litton Das, left, bats as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis watches during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews hits the ball to be out caught during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, right, bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas.