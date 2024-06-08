Cricket

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Edge Out Sri Lanka By Two Wickets In Texas Thriller - In Pics

Powered by Rishad Hossain (3-22) and Mustafizur Rahman (3-17)'s top-class bowling, a stumbling Bangladesh finally got over the line by two wickets against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Texas on Saturday (June 8). The Lankans were restricted for a modest total of 124 and Bangladesh were cruising in their chase at one point, courtesy crucial knocks from Litton Das (36 off 38 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20). But they lost five wickets for just 24 runs and it was Mahmudullah (16 off 13) who helped them notch up the hard-earned victory in the thrilling encounter.