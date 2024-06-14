New Zealand will take on Uganda at the pace-friendly Tarouba in what will be the first of their two dead rubbers of this T20 World Cup. (Streaming | Full Coverage)
Afghanistan pushed the Kiwis out of the Super Eight race from Group C following their win over Papua New Guinea in Tarouba.
It meant that the Black Caps have failed to advance from the group stage in a World Cup for the first time in a decade, across ODI and T20 formats.
The Kiwis will hope that they will head back home with their heads held high securing wins over newcomers Uganda and PNG.
Their ageing batters have looked woefully out of sorts and desperately in need of a revival, even as bowlers had their moments.
Teams:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.
Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji and Ronak Patel.
Match starts: 6 am IST.