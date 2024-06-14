Cricket

NZ Vs UGA ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 32 Preview: Evicted New Zealand Face Uganda In Dead Rubber

The Kiwis will hope that they will head back home with their heads held high securing wins over newcomers Uganda and PNG

Glenn Phillips playing a shot in T20 WC 2024. AP PTI
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

New Zealand will take on Uganda at the pace-friendly Tarouba in what will be the first of their two dead rubbers of this T20 World Cup. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

Afghanistan pushed the Kiwis out of the Super Eight race from Group C following their win over Papua New Guinea in Tarouba.

It meant that the Black Caps have failed to advance from the group stage in a World Cup for the first time in a decade, across ODI and T20 formats.

The Kiwis will hope that they will head back home with their heads held high securing wins over newcomers Uganda and PNG.

Their ageing batters have looked woefully out of sorts and desperately in need of a revival, even as bowlers had their moments.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, second left, celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during their T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad on Wednesday (June 13). - AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies Vs New Zealand: Co-Hosts Seal Super 8 Spot In T20 World Cup With Gritty 13-Run Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji and Ronak Patel.

Match starts: 6 am IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  2. Weather Updates: Light Rain Likely In Delhi, Heatwave Continues To Boil North India; Flood Alert In Bengal
  3. Sikkim Landslides: Heavy Rainfall, Damaged Roads & Vehicles | In Photos
  4. Kolkata: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Acropolis Mall, No Report Of Injury
  5. 'Became Arrogant, Stopped At 241': RSS Leader Indresh Kumar's Fresh Dig At BJP
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern
  2. Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy With Husband Neeraj Khemka; Couple Expecting 1st Child In October
  3. Fardeen Khan On Being Trolled When He Had Gained Weight: It Was A Punch And I Took It On The Chin
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!
  5. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. NZ Vs UGA ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 32 Preview: Evicted New Zealand Face Uganda In Dead Rubber
  3. Hungary Vs Switzerland, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Match
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  5. NAM Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 34 Preview: England Eye Big Win Against Namibia
World News
  1. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
  2. South Florida: Amid Heavy Rains, 'Life-Threatening Flooding', Weather Services Forecast More Downpour | Details
  3. Sudan, Congo And Haiti At The Top Of UN Envoy's Concerns About Children Caught In Conflict
  4. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  5. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!