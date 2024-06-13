Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand: Co-Hosts Seal Super 8 Spot In T20 World Cup With Gritty 13-Run Win

Sherfane Rutherford and Alzarri Joseph were the leading lights in West Indies' seventh T20I win on the trot. Meanwhile, New Zealand's hopes of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup now hang by a thread

West Indies vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2024 match 26, AP photo
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, second left, celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during their T20 World Cup 2024 match in Trinidad on Wednesday (June 13). Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

It was touted as a high-stakes clash of the titans, and the match lived up to its billing. New Zealand began on a rousing note, but West Indies punctured their hopes when it mattered with a world-class bowling display. The co-hosts stormed into the Super 8 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a hard-earned 13-run victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, June 13. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The Windies first rode Sherfane Rutherford's heroic undefeated half-century to notch up a 159-run total. Rovman Powell's team then produced an inspired performance in the field, stifling the Kiwi batters and snuffing out key wickets at timely moments to restrict them to 136 for nine in 20 overs.

Hazlewood's comments drew a response from England coach Mott - null
ICC T20 World Cup: Mott Hopes Hazlewood's Comments Were 'Tongue In Cheek'

BY Stats Perform

It was West Indies' seventh T20I win on the trot and their third victory on the bounce in the group stage of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, New Zealand's hopes of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup now hang by a thread.

It was a collective effort with the ball for the West Indies, as all the bowlers delivered under pressure. Alzarri Joseph (4-19 in four overs) and Gudakesh Motie (3-25 in four overs) were the stars, together snaring seven wickets to break the back of the BlackCaps batting.

Glenn Phillips (40 off 33 balls) was the only Kiwi batter to cross the 30-run mark, and once he departed, so did his team's chances of a win.

Earlier, the experienced Trent Boult spearheaded the Kiwi bowling attack, which inflicted severe damage in the first 13 overs of the co-hosts' batting essay. Boult struck in the very first over and finished with figures of 3-16, complemented well by Tim Southee (2-21) and Lockie Ferguson (2-27) as WI were reduced to 76 for 7 in the 13th over.

But Sherfane Rutherford played a sensational knock to resuscitate the Windies innings. The southpaw stayed unbeaten on 68 off just 39 balls (2x4, 6x6) to lift his team from a precarious position to a competent total of 149 runs.

Rutherford ensured the West Indies made 58 runs in their last five innings, and stitched together a 37-run last-wicket stand with Gudakesh Motie off just 13 balls, with every single run coming off Rutherford's bat.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell. - null
T20 World Cup: Rovman Powell Says West Indies Only '60-70% There' After Narrow Win

BY Stats Perform

Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies will next face Afghanistan in Gros Islet (West Indies) on June 17, while New Zealand will meet Uganda in Tarouba on June 14.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Woman Finds Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Tanker Mafia Entering Delhi From Haryana, Govt Tells SC
  2. Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi
  3. Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh
  4. Three Of A Family Injured As Roof Of Their Flat Caves In; Around 100 Others Evacuated
  5. Weather Updates, June 13: Rain Fury Kills 14 Killed Marathwada Region; Monsoon Delayed For North India
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  2. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
  4. Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
  5. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  2. UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics
  3. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  4. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nikhat Zareen Unfazed By Potential Tough Draw
World News
  1. Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  2. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  4. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  5. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka