Cricket

West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Perform Or Perish Time For BlackCaps

The 26th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits West Indies against New Zealand in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday (June 13). A crushing loss to Afghanistan means that Kane Williamson's team faces a virtual knockout clash against the dangerous co-hosts. The Windies are on a six-T20I winning streak and a victory today would seal their Super 8 berth. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs NZ match at T20 WC 2024, right here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
12 June 2024
12 June 2024
New Zealand suffered an 84-run defeat to Afghanistan in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 game. Photo: X/BlackCaps

Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra.

West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 26

Welcome to our live coverage of match 26 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad (West Indies) on Thursday, June 13. The Kiwis would not have expected the stakes to be so high this early in the competition, but a crushing loss to Afghanistan means that Kane Williamson's team faces a virtual knockout clash against the dangerous co-hosts. The Windies are on a six-T20I winning streak and a victory today would seal their Super 8 berth. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs NZ match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha| Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik And PM Modi's Graceful Meeting After BJP-BJD Poll Feud | WATCH
  2. Nagpur: Woman Hires Contract Killers For Rs 1 Cr To Kill Father-In-Law Over Rs 300 Cr Family Property
  3. Fire, Explosion At Chemical Factory In Dombivli MIDC; No Casualties
  4. Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held
  5. No Gains In Kashmir If Militant Outfits Succeed In Derailing J-K Polls: Omar To Ex-Army Chief
Entertainment News
  1. James Beard Awards: Full Winners List Of The Coveted Awards – View Pics
  2. Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Divorce From Firerose After 7 Months Of Marriage
  3. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  4. Biopic On Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi Announced
  5. Karan Johar On Rising Star Fee: Every Actor Has To Review, Many Not In Touch With Reality
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Perform Or Perish Time For BlackCaps
  2. Gattuso, Milan And Italy Legend, Appointed Hadjuk Split Coach In Surprise Move
  3. England At Euro 2024: If You're Good Enough, You're Old Enough - Adam Wharton
  4. Australian Open 2024: HS Prannoy Advances To Round Of 16 After Brazilian Test
  5. Jannik Sinner's Route To World Number One In Numbers: How The Italian Dethroned Novak Djokovic
World News
  1. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
  2. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  3. US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Support From Countries Like China; Biden To Sign Security Agreement With Ukraine
  4. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  5. Congo: Over 80 Dead As Boat Capsizes On River Due To Engine Failure
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka