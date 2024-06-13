Welcome to our live coverage of match 26 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad (West Indies) on Thursday, June 13. The Kiwis would not have expected the stakes to be so high this early in the competition, but a crushing loss to Afghanistan means that Kane Williamson's team faces a virtual knockout clash against the dangerous co-hosts. The Windies are on a six-T20I winning streak and a victory today would seal their Super 8 berth. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs NZ match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)