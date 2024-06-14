New Zealand Vs Uganda, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 32: When, Where To Watch

New Zealand and Uganda, both the eliminated teams from Group C, will lock horns in the 32nd match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 15, Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, in Trinidad and Tobago. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
It's been a rough year for the Kiwis. They haven't managed to clinch a win in the two matches played so far. And, even with two games left, there is no hope for New Zealand in the tournament. Kane Williamson's team faced elimination after Afghanistan, who defeated them by 84 runs in the opening match, went on to pulverize Papua New Guniea to enter the Super Eights.
Uganda, making debut in the ICC marquee event managed to win one of the three matches played, defeating Papua New Guniea by 3 wickets. However, they were demolished by Afghanistan and West Indies by 125 and 134 runs respectively. Now, they face a formidable challenge against New Zealand, that stands as an obstacle in quest to conclude their season on a high note.
When is New Zealand Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match?
The New Zealand Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match will be played on June 15, Saturday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch New Zealand Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup Group C match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Uganda:
Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Pate
New Zealand:
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears