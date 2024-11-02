The Netherlands will take on the United Arab Emirates in match 43 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Sunday, November 3. (More Cricket News)
UAE are tottering at the bottom of the points table with just one win in eight games, and will be desperately looking for a win when the cross swords against Netherlands.
The Dutch, on the other hand, sit fourth on the points table with six wins from eight games, having accumulated 12 points.
United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands: Full Squads
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Oli Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren. Reserve: Daniel Doram
UAE: Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran and Vriitya Aravind.
United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands Live Streaming
The United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on Sunday, November 3 from 11:30am IST.
Where to watch the United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?
The United Arab Emirates Vs Netherlands Match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website. The match will not be available to watch on tv.