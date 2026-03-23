T20 World Cup 2026 Drives Cricket’s Rise As A Global Sport

The T20 World Cup final becomes the most-watched live event on digital platforms in world's sporting history with two three of the top four events in the list being ICC events

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Vikas Patwal
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T20 World Cup 2026 Shatters Digital Viewership records
T20 World Cup final breaks the peak concurrency record on digital platforms for any sporting event in the world. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • T20 World Cup 2026 touched 72.5 million peak concurrency on digital platform making it most-watched sporting event in history.

  • Three of the four most watched sporting events on digital platforms are ICC events

  • ICC recorded a 100% viewership growth on their digital platform (ICC.tv) in Nepal, Germany, and Japan

The recently concluded T20 World Cup has shattered past records in terms of digital viewership. The International Cricket on Monday announced that the peak viewership during the final reached 72.5 million, which makes it the most-watched sporting event in history.

Cricket is religiously followed in India, and the home team reached the final of a home World Cup, which added to the popularity of the tournament.

"The event was a showcase of just how much the sport is loved in cricket's most passionate market," ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said, in a commentary published in WPP Media's Sporting Nation.

"The final... hit 72.5 million digital concurrent users, breaking the global streaming record," Gupta added, according to figures from Indian streaming partner JioHotstar.

What makes it astonishing is that the previous peak concurrency record of 65 million was made during the nerve-wracking semi-final of the same World Cup between India and England, just three days earlier.

According to the figures provided by Jio Hotstar, the semi-final garnered 619 million views in total on the platform, while the same figures for the final are yet to be released.

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T20 WC Fuels Cricket's Reach To Distant Markets

Three of the four most-watched events on the streaming platforms are ICC events, and more than 1.3 million fans attend the matches in the stadiums. All these numbers sound great, but there's something more impactful, which we witnessed in the tournament - that is the growth of cricket beyond a powerful market like India, which already has a tremendous appetite for the game.

It turned out to be ICC's most-watched global event ever. There is more than 100% viewership growth on ICC's digital platform (ICC.tv) in Nepal, Germany, and Japan, along with a significant improvement in custom offerings in non-cricketing markets like Italy, Brazil, Indonesia, and China.

On top of that, the level of cricket produced by the associate nations was a testimony to the game's growth on the field, too. Associate nations like Nepal and Italy gave a scare to powerhouses like England, while small traditional rivals like Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka toppled Australia to make it to the Super Eights.

The success of the T20 World Cup 2026 could be a start point of cricket's journey to become the world sport, ICC aspires it to be and the entry in 2028 Olympics LA Olympics will only strengthen its bet to penetrate in non-cricketing markets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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