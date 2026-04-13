SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma's Worrying Duck Woe Continues; Jofra Archer Scalps First-Ball Wicket Again

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma scored a golden duck during the SRH vs RR match
Jofra Archer was the one, who dismissed his first ball
This is the second occasion where Jofra picked a wicket in the first ball
In the high-stakes Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Match 21 of IPL 2026, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was silenced just seconds into the contest. Abhishek Sharma, one half of the most feared opening duo in modern T20 cricket, fell for a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals.
Facing the express pace of Jofra Archer, Abhishek attempted an aggressive slice on the offside but succeeded only in finding the fielder at deep third man, departing on the very first ball he faced.
What makes this early exit so frustrating for the Hyderabad faithful is the sheer brilliance he displayed just days ago. In SRH’s previous outing against the Punjab Kings, Abhishek looked like a different player, smashing a brutal 74 off 28 balls with a strike rate of 264.29.
That knock, which included eight towering sixes, served as a reminder of his world-class ability. However, this feast-or-famine pattern has become his hallmark this season; despite that big score, he has now registered two ducks in his last three innings, highlighting a severe lack of consistency at the top of the order.
This early exit is particularly jarring given the all-or-nothing philosophy that has defined SRH batting under the "Travishek" era. While his partner Travis Head has maintained a semblance of consistency; Abhishek's recent flicker of form has become a point of concern for the SRH management.
The duck woes seem to stem from a high-risk approach that has become predictable for opposition scouts. Bowlers are increasingly targeting Abhishek with hard lengths and extra pace early on, exploiting his tendency to attack before settling.
While he remains a match-winner capable of striking at over 200, the lack of a Plan B during his first five balls is currently hurting SRH's momentum
For a team struggling in the bottom half of the table, Abhishek’s ability to find his rhythm—and stay at the crease past the first over is a necessity for their survival in IPL 2026.
A Worrying Trend of Zeroes For Abhishek
While Abhishek has been a vital cog for SRH, his recent form has been a tale of two extremes. This latest failure follows a highly inconsistent start to the 2026 season and a historically difficult run earlier this year.
Just a few weeks ago, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek endured a nightmare streak. He became the first Indian batter to record three consecutive ducks in a single T20 World Cup edition, failing to score against USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.
With seven ducks in just 18 innings this year, Abhishek surpassed the previous Indian record of six ducks in a calendar year, held by Rohit Sharma (2018) and Sanju Samson (2024).
Jofra Archer Scalps First-Ball Wicket Again
Jofra Archer’s dismissal of Abhishek Sharma on the very first ball of the match was a perfect example of his current dominance. This strike marked the second game in a row where Archer has taken a wicket with his first delivery of the match.
After a long struggle with injuries, Archer is finally back to his best form. He is bowling with a smooth rhythm and consistently hitting speeds above 145 km/h, making him a nightmare for opening batters in IPL 2026.
Archer is extremely dangerous right now because of his mastery over the hard length. By hitting the pitch with high intensity from the very first over, he has completely shut down the aggressive starts of opposition teams.
He currently holds the record for the most powerplay wickets for the Rajasthan Royals this season. His ability to get extra bounce on flat pitches makes him the most valuable weapon in Riyan Parag’s bowling attack.
As the tournament continues, a healthy and fast Jofra Archer gives the Royals a massive advantage and proves he is still one of the most feared bowlers in the world.