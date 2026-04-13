SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma's Worrying Duck Woe Continues; Jofra Archer Scalps First-Ball Wicket Again

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 13, 2026. AP Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 13, 2026. AP Photo