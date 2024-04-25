SRH Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bat In Hyderabad; Check Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
Sunrisers Hyderabad are third in the IPL points table 2024, having won five out of their seven matches played so far. As for RCB, they are bottom of the pile with mere one victory so far this season.
Speaking at the toss, Faf said, "We are gonna bat first. We feel like our fans go with us everywhere. These boys have been playing some amazing cricket, hopefully we can put some scoreboard pressure on them. We fought really hard in the last game. Same team."
SRH captain Pat Cummins said that they will bat the same way in this contest. He said, "It's been awesome, good to be back here. It's my first year here. The amount of people wearing orange, feels like a good place. We want to bat the same way. We have to adjust quicker as a bowling side. Unadkat comes in for Washington Sundar."
For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat came in for Washington Sundar, while RCB fielded the same team. Bottom-placed RCB are on a six-match losing streak, while SRH has won their last four games to be placed at the third spot.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Here are the Impact substitutes for both the teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
SRH Vs RCB Head To Head
Played - 24
SRH- 13
RCB-10
No Result - 01