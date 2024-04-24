Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Pat Cummins season economy is 8 and he has picked up just 9 wickets in 7 matches. However, these numbers are deceptive as he has easily been his team's best bowler so far in this tournament. In all the high-scoring matches that SRH has played, Cummins has stood out with his economy. He will be looking to put RCB's best batter under pressure early in the innings on Wednesday.