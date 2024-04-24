SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be in action against a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side that has one win so far this season. (Preview | Full Coverage)
SRH, who have scored past 250-run mark thrice this season, will be looking to showcase their batting brute against an out-of-form RCB, who have been struggling with the ball.
RCB, who have just been terrible with the ball, have just Virat Kohli to thank who is in the hunt for the Orange Cap.
When will the SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 41st match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the SRH vs RCB match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the SRH vs RCB match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the SRH vs RCB match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the SRH vs RCB match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Teams (from):
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav.