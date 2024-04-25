SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Today's match sees Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go head to head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. (Preview | Full Coverage)
SRH have been in sensational form so far in the IPL 2024, having won five of the seven matches that they have played in the tournament.
However, the same cannot be said of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have only won one game out of the eight that they have played. Virat Kohli and co. will have a huge task up ahead against a SRH side, who have been known to amass huge totals.
SRH Vs RCB Pitch Report
The track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise. SRH have enjoyed batting here and with another belter of a track coming up, expect runs and more runs in this fixture.
SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Record
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other 24 times in the IPL with SRH winning 13 games to RCB's 10. There was one game with No Result.
SRH vs RCB Weather Update
The weather in Hyderabad will be around 29 degrees Celsius and with 27% humidity.
SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI
Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head (C), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Lockie Ferguson
SRH vs RCB: Winner Prediction
As per Google, SRH has 56% chances of victory to RCB's 44%.