Cricket

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

SRH vs RCB Today's Match Prediction: Pat Cummins' high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in today's IPL 2024 fixture. Here are today's match prediction, fantasy picks, pitch report, weather report and much more

Advertisement

Virat Kohli
IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH Photo: AP
info_icon

Today's match sees Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go head to head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. (Preview | Full Coverage)

SRH have been in sensational form so far in the IPL 2024, having won five of the seven matches that they have played in the tournament.

However, the same cannot be said of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have only won one game out of the eight that they have played. Virat Kohli and co. will have a huge task up ahead against a SRH side, who have been known to amass huge totals.

Advertisement

SRH Vs RCB Pitch Report

The track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise. SRH have enjoyed batting here and with another belter of a track coming up, expect runs and more runs in this fixture.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other 24 times in the IPL with SRH winning 13 games to RCB's 10. There was one game with No Result.

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, and Virat Kohli during the first clash of RCB and SRH in IPL 2024 on April 15. - X | IPL
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

SRH vs RCB Weather Update

The weather in Hyderabad will be around 29 degrees Celsius and with 27% humidity.

Advertisement

SRH vs RCB Fantasy XI

Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head (C), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Cameron Green, Will Jacks, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Lockie Ferguson

SRH vs RCB: Winner Prediction

As per Google, SRH has 56% chances of victory to RCB's 44%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: A Look At His Top Five IPL Performances
  2. Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match: Check CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Highlights
  3. Priyanka Gandhi Counters PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' Remark, Recalls 'Sacrifice' Of Mother, Grandmother
  4. Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: FIR Lodged Following A Complaint Filed By The 'Don 3' Star's Father
  5. 'Who Will Lead The World If Not US?' Says Joe Biden Ahead 2020 Rematch With Trump
  6. Vishal Bhardwaj 'Enjoyed And Hated' Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: People Still Watch And Want This Kind Of Movie
  7. Sports Updates: Liverpool Boss Hunt- Feyenoord's Arne Slot in Talks to Succeed Jurgen Klopp - As It Happened
  8. Lok Sabha Elections: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Kannauj; PM Says Congress Wants To Give Reservation To Its ‘Most Loved Community’