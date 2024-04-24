RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, and Virat Kohli during the first clash of RCB and SRH in IPL 2024 on April 15. Photo: X | IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, and Virat Kohli during the first clash of RCB and SRH in IPL 2024 on April 15. Photo: X | IPL