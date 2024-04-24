RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

The 41st match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a reverse fixture at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)
In their first clash, SRH led by Pat Cummins won the match by 25 runs with a historical showdown by Travis Head. He smashed a 41-ball 102 and helped the team set the highest target in IPL, 288 runs.
RCB on the other hand, resides at the bottom of the points table with 7 defeats in the 8 matches played. The only win Faf du Plessis' side secured was against Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. In their previous match against SRH, the team despite a 35-ball 85 by Dinesh Karthik and a half-century by the skipper, the team could not rise to the challenge of the formidable SunRisers.
Advertisement
Head-To-Head Record
Both the Southern derby teams have locked horns 24 times before in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, SRH have won 13 times, while RCB have won 10 times, and one ended in no result.
Highest Run-Scorers
Hyderabad's Johnny Bairstow holds the record for most run scorers in RCB vs SRH matches so far, with a total of 114 runs to his name. The second is Henreich Klaasen, who scored 104 runs. And the third is Travis Head with 102 runs, scored in their last clash.
Advertisement
Highest Wicket-Takers
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar from SRH has taken, 18, the most numbers of wickets against RCB matches in IPL. Second comes Yuzvendra Chahal with 17 wickets under his belt.
Highest Individual Score
When it comes to naming the highest run scorers in the entire Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli stands first in line. He holds the record for the same with 711 runs. The second-highest individual scorer in the derby is David Warner with 647 runs to his name.
Best Bowling Figures
Wanindu Hasaranga, with 5/18 has the best bowling figures in this fixture. Mohammed Nabi is the second best who produced figures of 4/11.