RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

RCB and SRH are gearing up for their reverse fixture match of the 2024 IPL. Here's the key stats, head-to-head record, highest run-scorers, best bowling figures and more

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, and Virat Kohli during the first clash of RCB and SRH in IPL 2024 on April 15. Photo: X | IPL
The 41st match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a clash between  Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a reverse fixture at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage)

In their first clash, SRH led by Pat Cummins won the match by 25 runs with a historical showdown by Travis Head. He smashed a 41-ball 102 and helped the team set the highest target in IPL, 288 runs.

RCB on the other hand, resides at the bottom of the points table with 7 defeats in the 8 matches played. The only win Faf du Plessis' side secured was against Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. In their previous match against SRH, the team despite a 35-ball 85 by Dinesh Karthik and a half-century by the skipper, the team could not rise to the challenge of the formidable SunRisers.

SRH and RCB players after their first game in Bengaluru - X/@SunRisers
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Head-To-Head Record

Both the Southern derby teams have locked horns 24 times before in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, SRH have won 13 times, while RCB have won 10 times, and one ended in no result.

Highest Run-Scorers

Hyderabad's Johnny Bairstow holds the record for most run scorers in RCB vs SRH matches so far, with a total of 114 runs to his name. The second is Henreich Klaasen, who scored 104 runs. And the third is Travis Head with 102 runs, scored in their last clash.

Highest Wicket-Takers

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar from SRH has taken, 18, the most numbers of wickets against RCB matches in IPL. Second comes Yuzvendra Chahal with 17 wickets under his belt.

Highest Individual Score

When it comes to naming the highest run scorers in the entire Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli stands first in line. He holds the record for the same with 711 runs. The second-highest individual scorer in the derby is David Warner with 647 runs to his name.

Best Bowling Figures

Wanindu Hasaranga, with 5/18 has the best bowling figures in this fixture. Mohammed Nabi is the second best who produced figures of 4/11.

