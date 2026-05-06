SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Hyderabad’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
Hyderabad will see warm conditions around 31°C with partly cloudy skies, moderate humidity, and light winds
The pitch is batting-friendly with good bounce, though bowlers can stay in the game with discipline; dew may assist chasing sides under lights
Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in Match 49 of IPL 2026 on May 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to bounce back after a recent setback against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sitting third on the table with six wins from ten games, they also carry the added motivation of avenging their earlier defeat to Punjab Kings earlier this season.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, continue to lead the standings with six wins from nine matches. Despite their strong position, consecutive losses to Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have disrupted their rhythm, making this a timely test of their consistency and temperament.
From the SRH vs PBKS match facts perspective, this clash carries added weight due to form swings on both sides and the high-stakes nature of the mid-table and top-table battle. With momentum up for grabs, the encounter in Hyderabad promises to be tightly contested and result-driven.
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Hyderabad’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Match
Hyderabad is expected to stay hot and slightly humid during the SRH vs PBKS clash, with temperatures around 31°C in the evening and dropping from about 36°C to 25°C. Humidity levels near 46%, light winds around 11 km/h, and only a small chance of rain mean mostly clear playing conditions, though the heat could still test players’ endurance under lights.
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is traditionally batting-friendly, offering good pace and bounce that allows batters to play their shots with confidence. High scores are often on the cards when conditions remain true.
That said, bowlers who stick to tight lines and vary their lengths can still extract value, especially in the early overs. Discipline and control become key if they want to contain runs on this surface.
In a night game, conditions may shift slightly as dew comes into play, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball. This often tilts the advantage towards the chasing side, with batting expected to get easier as the match progresses.