SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

There is slight forecast (10 to 20%) of rain in Hyderabad during IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 21

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SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
There is low prediction of rain in Hyderabad today between the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH have won their last matches in IPL 2026

  • DC beat RCB by 6 wickets in Bengaluru in their last league match

  • There is slight prediction in rain today in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be vying to carry on the winning momentum of the last two matches against a well-rounded Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday (April 21).

After a topsy-turvy start to the tournament, SRH are beginning to find the right combination going into the seventh game. They already possess one of the most explosive batting line-ups of the league; it's their bowling that most experts had reservations about, and it was the case in their initial four games.

However, since their fifth match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), their pace bowling attack is taking shape mainly with the infusion of two uncapped Indian bowlers - Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. Both of them have impressed in their last two matches, because of which SRH have been able to successfully defend totals.

As long as Pat Cummins is deemed fit to play, it'll only bolster SRH's bowling front and their chances of making it into the play-offs, though Travis Head's form would be a concern for them as the southpaw Aussie opener has been able to manage only 143 runs in six matches.

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On the other hand, DC have been rather consistent in the tournament so far with three wins in five games. They possess a strong bowling attack and a strong middle order with David Miller and Tristan Stubbs; their only concern so far has been their inconsistent top order.

While KL Rahul has been one of the consistent performers for DC, his opening partner, Pathum Nissanka, has been mercurial. Also, they have been struggling to find the right option for the No.3 slot, where they have tried both Nitish Rana and Karun Nair, both of them have flopped, adding to their top-order woes.

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
There is slight prediction of rain in Hyderabad for today's match between SRH and DC. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Q

When and where the IPL 2026 match between SRH and DC be played?

A

The match 31 of IPL 2026 between SRH and DC will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21.

Q

Will there be rain in today's match between SRH and DC?

A

Yes, there is slight prediction of rain in today's match between SRH and DC.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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