SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather For Today's Match In Hyderabad

Summary of this article
SRH will be up against CSK in match 27 of IPL 2026
Both teams have won 2 off the 5 matches played so far
There is little to no prediction of rain in today's match
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 27 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, April 18.
Both teams have won only two out of five matches and are coming off a win in their last match.
Despite having a power-packed batting line-up, SRH are languishing in 5th place in the points table, mainly due to inexperience in their bowling attack.
However, the new fast-bowling duo of Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain sent tremors through RR's powerful batting line-up, yet they are to be tested in the most competitive cricketing league in the world.
On the other hand, CSK had a horrid start to the tournament, losing their initial three matches, but they made a fighting comeback in the league by winning their last two matches and would want to continue their winning streak.
SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee
Is there rain forecast in today's match between SRH and CSK?
No, there is no forecast of rain in today's match between SRH and CSK
Will MS Dhoni play today's against SRH?
There has been no official confirmation yet on MS Dhoni's availability for the match against SRH.