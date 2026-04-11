PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mullanpur For Today's Match

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings welcome Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 17 of IPL 2026
PBKS are at the second spot in the points table
Hourly weather forecast available
Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in New Chandigarh on April 11. The afternoon clash is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with conditions expected to be clear and slightly warm, offering a good setting for cricket.
PBKS head into the contest as one of the most in-form sides this season. Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, they have looked balanced with both bat and ball, registering impressive wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings before a rain-interrupted game halted their momentum.
In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled for consistency so far. Despite having explosive names like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, they have failed to click as a unit, particularly in key moments with both bat and ball, leaving them with just one win in the campaign
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 clash in New Chandigarh is set to be played under clear and warm conditions, with no rain expected. Temperatures will rise from around 26°C in the early afternoon to nearly 30–31°C at the 3:30 PM start, with sunny skies and moderate winds prevailing. As the match progresses, conditions will ease slightly, with temperatures dipping to around 28°C by evening, ensuring uninterrupted play with minimal impact from dew in this daytime encounter.
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad