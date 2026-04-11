PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mullanpur For Today's Match

The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 clash in New Chandigarh is set to be played under clear and warm conditions, with no rain expected. Temperatures will rise from around 26°C in the early afternoon to nearly 30–31°C at the 3:30 PM start, with sunny skies and moderate winds prevailing. As the match progresses, conditions will ease slightly, with temperatures dipping to around 28°C by evening, ensuring uninterrupted play with minimal impact from dew in this daytime encounter.