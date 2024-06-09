Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The top two teams of Group D, South Africa and Bangladesh will face each other on Monday, June 10, in match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York

T20 Cricket WCup South Africa Netherlands
T20 Cricket WCup Netherlands South Africa Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

The top two teams of Group D, South Africa and Bangladesh will face each other on Monday, June 10, in match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. (Key Battles|Full Coverage)

Both teams, however, come into the fixture after two close wins in their previous respective games. South Africa, thanks to David Miller’s tenacious knock, survived a mighty Dutch scare, while Bangladesh scraped through to victory against Sri Lanka in a Dallas classic. 

South Africa are currently on four points from two games, while the Tigers have also won a single game they have played in.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Record

South Africa and Bangladesh have played each other eight times in T20 internationals before and Aiden Markram’s men have a 100% track record winning all eight.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh: Highest Wicket-Takers

Spinner Shakib Al Hasan has picked up the most T20I wickets (146) for Bangladesh whereas South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi has picked up 78 wickets in 65 matches.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh: Top Scorers

Quinton De Kock has scored 2361 runs in 85 T20I games and is leading the run scoring charts for SA, while it is the experienced Shakib for Bangladesh with 2448 runs in 123 games.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh: Best Bowling Figures

Dwayne Pretorius picked up five wickets giving away just 17 runs against Pakistan in Lahore which is the best bowling performance for South Africa in the shortest format of the game. For Bangladesh, it is Mustafizur Rahman with his six-for against the United States. 

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

