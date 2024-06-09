Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Match 21: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

South Africa will cross swords against Bangladesh in their next Group D fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday, June 10

T20 Cricket WCup 2024 South Africa Netherlands
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Netherlands South Africa Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
South Africa will cross swords against Bangladesh in their next Group D fixture at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday, June 10. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

The Aiden Markram-led side will come into the contest after a bit of a light scare against the Netherlands. However, thanks to David Miller’s gritty fifty, they took all two points. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be full of confidence after beating their rivals Sri Lanka by  two wickets, but more importantly, restricting them for just 124 in their 20 overs. 

Here are the three key battles that could make the South Africa vs Bangladesh match interesting.

Aiden Markram Vs Shakib Al Hasan

The surface in New York has been assisting the bowlers and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan will look to take complete advantage of it and pick up quick wickets. Skipper Aiden Markram will be hopeful of getting some runs on the board and attack the spinners in order to keep the scoreboard ticking.  

Litton Das Vs Kagiso Rabada

Litton Das and Bangladesh will look to take off in New York in the power play against a lethal bowling attack of South Africa. With Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ottniel Baartman and Anrich Nortje, it will be a hard task to get away. However, with the skills that Das contains, he will look to take on Rabada and put pressure on the other bowlers which could be a key encounter in how the game pans out. 

Quinton De Kock Vs Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa will also be hungry to score runs in the powerplay with a lot of slow bowlers in the opposition, as it gets difficult to score once the new ball gets slightly old. Quinton De Kock will look to take on the pacers and hit a flurry of boundaries to gain an early momentum, however, left-arm seamer Mustafizur will be eager to pick wickets with the new ball. 

