South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Match 21: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Litton Das and Bangladesh will look to take off in New York in the power play against a lethal bowling attack of South Africa. With Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Ottniel Baartman and Anrich Nortje, it will be a hard task to get away. However, with the skills that Das contains, he will look to take on Rabada and put pressure on the other bowlers which could be a key encounter in how the game pans out.