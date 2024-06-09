Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Match 21 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win the crucial South Africa vs Bangladesh encounter on Monday? What is the weather forecast for the match? How will the pitch behave? Know it all here

AP/Adam Hunger
South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Match 21 Prediction: Who Will Win? Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
The top two teams of Group D South Africa and Bangladesh are set to clash with each other on Monday in match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Preview | Full Coverage)

Both the teams are coming from wins in their last matches. South Africa defeated the Netherlands in a low-scoring thriller while Bangladesh trounced Sri Lanka in another close encounter.

South Africa are at the top of Group D with wins in both their matches while Bangladesh have won their solitary match and are number two.

Who will win the crucial South Africa vs Bangladesh encounter on Monday? What is the weather forecast for the match? How will the pitch behave? Know it all here.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh Head To Head

Bangladesh are yet to win against South Africa in T20Is. All eight T20Is that these two teams have played against each other have been won by the Proteas.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh Squads

South Africa:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Bangladesh:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh Probable XI

Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tawhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

South Africa Vs Bangladesh New York Weather Forecast

As per accuweather forecast: pleasant day with times of clouds and sun; a shower in spots, but most of the area rain-free.

The temperature will be around 24 degree Celsius.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh New York Pitch Report

The New York pitch will again be closely watched. The pitch has settled a bit from its initial days but it has helped the bowlers massively. Expect another low scoring affair.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh Prediction

Google give South Africa a 73% chance of winning but expect a closer battle.

