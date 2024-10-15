SL Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Debutant Wellalage Takes Centre Stage To Level Series For Sri Lanka

Debutant Dunith Wellalage starred for Sri Lanka, stunning West Indies with a 73-run victory in the second match of their T20I series on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
The tourists stormed to a five-wicket victory in the first match on Sunday, but Sri Lanka levelled the series at 1-1 after an impressive show in the field.
Pathum Nissanka got them off to a quick start, with his knock of 54 spurring them on even on a slow day with the bat.
Kusal Mendis (26) and Kusal Perera (24) kept them ticking over as the middle order struggled to find their footing before Romario Shepherd (2-23) halted their progress late on as they finished on 162-5.
However, West Indies failed to get going from the start, as none of the top order hit double figures – Wellalage's aggressive approach saw him take Brandon King, Andre Fletcher and Roston Chase, finishing on 3-9. Charith Asalanka (2-6) and Maheesh Theekshana (2-7) helped rip through West Indies' batters.
Rovman Powell top scored with 20 on a disappointing day for West Indies, who slumped to a double-figure total of just 89 with 29 balls remaining.
Data Debrief: Total dominance
Wellalage announced himself on the T20I stage with an emphatic debut, giving up just nine runs in his four overs as he took out three of West Indies' first four batters.
While Theeksahana may boast a slightly better economy rate (2.21 to Wellalage's 2.25), the youngster certainly made his mark for the tourists with his lightning-quick start.