RR Vs GT, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights

Who won yesterday's IPL match? An unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday as they looked to continue their formidable home form going in the IPL 2024. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
With rains intervening, the match did not start at the usual time. Once the covers were off, Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first citing the rain as a factor.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a fine start however the former perished at the hands of Umesh Yadav. Buttler followed suit as he too walked back as Rashid Khan removed him.
It was then left to skipper Sanju Samson (68) and Riyan Parag (76) to take over and score as many runs possible off GT bowlers.
The duo helped the Royals put on a formidable 196/3 in their 20 overs wth Shimron Hetmyer scoring a quickfire 13 off five deliveries.
Rajasthan Royals: 196 for 3 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 76, Sanju Samson 68 not out; Rashid Khan 1/18).
GT openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill put on a fifty-plus stand, however, Sudharsan walked back when he was removed by spinner Kuldeep Sen.
Sen took three wickets as GT batters gave their wickets away in the middle-overs, leaving skipper Gill stranded at the other end.
With the wicket of Gill (72), it seemed all over for the visitors when Rashid (24) and Rahul Tewatia (22) took on the RR bowlers in the final stage of the game.
With 35 needed of 12 delivers, the duo struck vital blows to hand a much-needed victory for GT despite Tewatia falling in the final over the game. GT defeated RR by three wickets to claim a deserved victory in this IPL 2024 encounter.
Gujarat Titans: 199 for 7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 72, Rashid Khan 24 not out; Kuldeep Sen 3/41).
Rashid Khan walked away with Player of the Match award. The defeat did not upstage RR's standings in the IPL 2024 table as they remained top while GT remained sixth.