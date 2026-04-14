RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Check out the match details, important stats and head-to-head stats of the contest between RCB and LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 15

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB vs LSG: match facts
RCB will take on LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 15. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB beat MI by 18 runs in their last match

  • The defending champions have won 4 out of the 6 matches played against LSG so far

  • The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 12, 2026.

The defending champions RCB, have been in red-hot form so far in the tournament, winning four of the five matches played so far. They are recently coming off a win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at their den and would like to continue their winning run to strengthen their play-offs qualification chances.

On the other hand, LSG have had a topsy-turvy season so far and are stuck at the 7th position in the points table with 4 points from 2 wins out of 4 matches.

LSG boast of a dangerous top-order with batters like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, but their biggest issue so far has been their lack of runs from their top-order, especially Rishabh Pant, who hasn't been consistent in the IPL for quite some time now.

While their bowling has shown flashes of brilliance, it's their batting that needs to come to the fore if they want to beat a strong RCB outfit at their home.

Related Content
Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 101 balls in the IPL. - PTI
Virat Kohli Vs Jasprit Bumrah, IPL Rivalry: Key Stats, Bragging Rights, And More Ahead Of MI-RCB Clash Today
RCB will take on RR in match 16 of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli about to field a ball during the Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. - AP/Anupam Nath
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Cuts Short Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blinder With Smart Catch - Watch
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, gestures to the fans as he walks out with teammate Tim David after winning the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. - AP
'Not Coming Back Underprepared': Virat Kohli Reveals Performance Mantra After Masterful Fifty In IPL 2026 Opener
Related Content

RCB Vs LSG, Match Facts

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Rajat Patidar (RCB), Rishabh Pant (LSG)

On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Bhavesh Patel

TV Umpire: KN Anantha Padmanabhan

Current Standings: RCB (3rd), LSG (7th)

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Player Stats

- Mohammed Shami has had an upper hand over Virat Kohli in the IPL. The Indian seamer has dismissed Kohli five times in 12 innings, while the latter has a strike rate of 138.96 against Shami.

- Rishabh Pant is going through a rough patch in T20 cricket but his numbers against the veteran swing bowlers are quite good. Pant has a staggering strike of 222.22 against Bhuvi, while the pacer has only dismissed him once in nine T20 innings.

- Krunal Pandya against Nicholas Pooran could be an interesting contest. While Pooran is known to take down any bowler on his day, Pandya has bowled quite cleverly this year and hasn't let any batter get the better of him. Pandya has dismissed Pooran once in five innings, while the latter has a strike rate of 137 against the left-arm spinner.

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record

Matches: 6

RCB: 4

LSG: 2

RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Q

When and where will the match between RCB and LSG be played?

A

RCB and LSG will be up against each other in match 23 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2026.

Q

Will Virat Kohli play against LSG tomorrow?

A

Yes, Virat Kohli will play against LSG tomorrow in Bengaluru.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Khaleel Sends Back Narine | Knight Riders 30/2 (4.5)

  2. Shane Warne's Son Jackson Claims COVID Vaccines Caused Spin Great's Death

  3. Wisden Awards 2026: Deepti Named Women's Cricketer, Abhishek T20 Player As 7 Indians Bag Major Honours

  4. Blessing Muzarabani Banned From PSL For 2 Years; Joins South Africa's Corbin Bosch - Check Full List

  5. IPL 2026: Former New Zealand Pacer Compares Sakib Hussain To Mustafizur Rahman, Praises Praful Hinge As Well

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  3. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ambedkar Jayanti: What is Democracy?

  2. Heatwaves Likely In Several States Including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha In Days To Come

  3. Rahul Gandhi Returns to Bengal Campaign Trail as Congress Eyes Revival

  4. Noida Workers' Wage Protest Turns Violent As Police Clash, Road Blocked

  5. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Warships In The Strait: Turning Point Or Tactical Signal?

  2. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  3. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships

  4. Pope Vows To ‘Speak Out Loud’ Against War After Unprecedented Trump Attack

  5. Iran Must Make Next Move After Talks: Vance

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships