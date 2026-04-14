RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 23; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Summary of this article
RCB beat MI by 18 runs in their last match
The defending champions have won 4 out of the 6 matches played against LSG so far
The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 12, 2026.
The defending champions RCB, have been in red-hot form so far in the tournament, winning four of the five matches played so far. They are recently coming off a win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at their den and would like to continue their winning run to strengthen their play-offs qualification chances.
On the other hand, LSG have had a topsy-turvy season so far and are stuck at the 7th position in the points table with 4 points from 2 wins out of 4 matches.
LSG boast of a dangerous top-order with batters like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, and Nicholas Pooran in their ranks, but their biggest issue so far has been their lack of runs from their top-order, especially Rishabh Pant, who hasn't been consistent in the IPL for quite some time now.
While their bowling has shown flashes of brilliance, it's their batting that needs to come to the fore if they want to beat a strong RCB outfit at their home.
RCB Vs LSG, Match Facts
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Bhavesh Patel
TV Umpire: KN Anantha Padmanabhan
Current Standings: RCB (3rd), LSG (7th)
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Player Stats
- Mohammed Shami has had an upper hand over Virat Kohli in the IPL. The Indian seamer has dismissed Kohli five times in 12 innings, while the latter has a strike rate of 138.96 against Shami.
- Rishabh Pant is going through a rough patch in T20 cricket but his numbers against the veteran swing bowlers are quite good. Pant has a staggering strike of 222.22 against Bhuvi, while the pacer has only dismissed him once in nine T20 innings.
- Krunal Pandya against Nicholas Pooran could be an interesting contest. While Pooran is known to take down any bowler on his day, Pandya has bowled quite cleverly this year and hasn't let any batter get the better of him. Pandya has dismissed Pooran once in five innings, while the latter has a strike rate of 137 against the left-arm spinner.
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record
Matches: 6
RCB: 4
LSG: 2
RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
When and where will the match between RCB and LSG be played?
RCB and LSG will be up against each other in match 23 of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15, 2026.
Will Virat Kohli play against LSG tomorrow?
Yes, Virat Kohli will play against LSG tomorrow in Bengaluru.