MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya Opens Up On Surprise Bouncers, Credits Gut Feeling For Success

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, centre and others celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India, Sunday, April 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, centre and others celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India, Sunday, April 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)