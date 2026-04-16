IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Grabs Orange Cap After RCB Vs LSG, Prasidh Krishna Leads Purple Cap Race

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, celebrates after hits a boundary with Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, celebrates after hits a boundary with Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi