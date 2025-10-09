Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rohit and Virat will play at least three rounds of the tournament
Rohit plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket while Virat features for Delhi
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play at least three rounds of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy ahead of the New Zealand ODI series in January next year. The star duo has retired from Tests and T20Is and only features in the 50-over format with the aim to play the 2027 World Cup. However, to be match ready, both of them will have to show form in the domestic One Day competition.
India travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series in October. In November-December, India host South Africa for the same number of One-dayers. India's next ODI assignment will be early next year against New Zealand at home.
Between the South Africa and New Zealand series, six rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place. Rohit and Kohli are expected to play for Mumbai and Delhi respectively in the domestic competitions.
"Between last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks.
"The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar too had hinted that the duo's selection for the Australia tour does not automatically place them in India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Meanwhile, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar had also said that both Virat and Rohit will have to prove their form and fitness to continue getting selected for the national ODI team.