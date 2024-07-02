Cricket

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli - The 'Brothers' Buzz Internet As Mother Posts Photo

One photo that once again caught the nation's attention today is of the legends who announced their retirement from T20I format just two days ago - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, terms as brothers by Sharma's Mother

The Brothers Buzz Internet As Mother Posts Photo
India's Virat Kohli, left, and captain Rohit Sharma pose with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
info_icon

Often it happens in the cricket world that the fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma end up debating or fighting. But never it happens their heroes exchange any heated moments. Both players have consistently shown themselves to be friends, perhaps even standing as 'brothers,' as acknowledged by Rohit Sharma's mother, Purnima. (More Cricket News)

After the India national cricket team clinched their second ICC T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados on June 29, Saturday, the cameras captured beautiful scenes of joy. Rahul Dravid leaping in the air, the captain mimicking Lionel Messi while receiving the trophy, Virat Kohli dancing with Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya's tears washing away the dark moments of previous months and many more.

Virat Kohli, draped in the tricolour on his back, standing beside Rohit Sharma, who held his daughter Sumaira on his shoulder. And the photo captioned with 'Brother on his side' mentioned below, shared by Rohit's mother.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja concluded their T20I cricket careers just as India ended an 13-year drought in world cups.

Here are the other tasks captured by the camera that every eye in India wanted to see:

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) sharing the photoshoot of Captain Rohit Sharma with the silverware near the beach of the Caribbean Island with the caption, "A billion dreams, a billion emotions, and a billion smiles! Mission accomplished. World Cup conquered. We are World Champions. Hey, Captain! You've done it," BCCI wrote on X while sharing the pictures.

When the Indian batting maestro called as 'King Kohli' by fans posted pitcures from Barbados featuring the Men In Blue celebrating the win and lifting the trophy, it garnered over 19 million likes, making it the most-liked photo on Instagram in India.

Posting pictures from the trophy celebration, Kohli wrote, "Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. Jai Hind."

