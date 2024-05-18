In searching for the final berth for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are set to clash in a do-or-die match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field first in a must-win game. RCB eyeing to set up a huge total.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana
It hasn't rained much since Yesterday barring slight drizzles. There was a bit of moisture in the pitch in the last game played here but things are not the same today. The square boundaries are 60 metres each and down the ground, it is 70 metres. The pitch looks rock-hard and a lot of runs are on the cards. There is no grass but a few cracks which can help spinners.
To qualify for the playoffs, RCB must win this match by 18 runs or more. A win is enough for CSK to proceed further. If RCB win the match but fail to fulfil the required criteria, CSK will go through the next round.