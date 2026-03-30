RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and batting partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and batting partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav