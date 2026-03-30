RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati for Match 3 of IPL 2026
Google’s prediction model gives RR a 51% chance of victory, with CSK at 49%
In their last meeting (May 2025), RR beat CSK by six wickets chasing 187 in Delhi
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati for the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. Both sides finished at the bottom of the table last season, and will look to have a better outing this term with new-look rosters.
The biggest talking point will be the trade involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, with the long-serving players swapping teams before the season. They will aim to have a positive impact on their new sides.
Meanwhile, the departure of Samson has led to Riyan Parag being handed the captaincy at RR, while Ruturaj Gaikwad has retaken the CSK leadership from MS Dhoni, who is out injured.
Dhoni’s injury has been compounded by the recent injury blow to Dewald Brevis, with the South African batter also missing today’s match. This, along with the pre-season withdrawal of pacer Nathan Ellis due to a hamstring issue, means that CSK are short of match-winners going into their opening clash.
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match 3: Prediction
According to Google’s prediction model, fans can expect an extremely tight game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. RR are slight favourites with a 51% chance of victory, as familiar conditions play in their favour. CSK have a 49% win probability and can come away with a positive result tonight.
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match 3: Players to Watch
Batters:
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) in last 10 matches: 458 runs, 50.89 average and 167.76 strike rate
Riyan Parag (RR) in last 10 matches: 284 runs, 31.56 average and 171.08 strike rate
Shivam Dube (CSK) in last 10 matches: 293 runs, 41.86 average and 131.39 strike rate
Ayush Mhatre (CSK) in last 7 matches: 240 runs, 34.29 average and 188.97 strike rate
Bowlers:
Jofra Archer (RR) in last 8 matches: 7 wickets and 8.88 economy
Tushar Deshpande (RR) in last 7 matches: 6 wickets and 10.61 economy
Noor Ahmad (CSK) in last 10 matches: 14 wickets and 8.29 economy
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) in last 8 matches: 8 wickets and 8 economy
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match 3: Last Meeting
The last time Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings played each other was on May 20, 2025. RR won that contest with ease, registering a six-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. CSK posted a total of 187/8, with Akash Madhwal taking three wickets. A half-century from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led RR to the target in 17.1 overs.
RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match 3: Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer.
Who is playing the IPL 2026 match today?
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 3 of the IPL 2026 season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
Who is predicted to win RR vs CSK?
According to Google’s prediction model, RR are slight favourites with a 51% chance of victory, while CSK have a 49% chance.
What happened the last time RR and CSK met in the IPL?
On May 20, 2025, RR beat CSK by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, chasing down 188 in just 17.1 overs.