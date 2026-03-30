RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Today? See Fitness Update

Summary of this article
Chennai Super Kings open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday
Dewald Brevis was ruled out with a side strain suffered in training, confirmed by Stephen Fleming
Brevis joins Nathan Ellis (hamstring) and MS Dhoni (calf strain) on CSK’s injury list
Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. However, the Yellow Army suffered a massive blow before the game as star batter Dewald Brevis was ruled out of the match with a side strain suffered during training.
Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the news during the pre-match press conference, adding, “He is rehabbing and hopefully won’t be (out) for too long.”
“Dewald Brevis is undergoing rehab for a side injury and will miss tomorrow’s game. Wishing him a speedy recovery!” CSK wrote on social media.
Brevis is the third CSK player to be ruled out with an injury. Earlier, Nathan Ellis picked up a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for the entire IPL 2026 season. His replacement, Spencer Johnson, is yet to link up with the CSK squad.
Veteran MS Dhoni will also miss the first two weeks of the season with a calf strain. Now, with Brevis also sitting out the opening game, it leaves CSK short in the middle order. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will also miss Brevis’ power-hitting at the death, with the South African hitting 17 sixes in just six innings last season.
In Brevis’ absence, CSK will likely play Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbai batter has impressed in domestic cricket, prompting the Super Kings to buy him for INR 75 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction. Australian all-rounder Matt Short can also be an option in the middle order for CSK.
When is RR vs CSK, IPL 2026?
The RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match takes place on Monday, March 30, 2026, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
Will Dewald Brevis play in RR vs CSK match?
No, Dewald Brevis has been ruled out with a side strain suffered during training.
Who else is injured for CSK in IPL 2026?
CSK are also missing Nathan Ellis (hamstring, out for season) and MS Dhoni (calf strain, out for two weeks), while Spencer Johnson is yet to join the squad.