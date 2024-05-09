PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play In Dharamsala, Hail Falls On Ground

Rain has stopped play in the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9). Hail could be seen falling on the HPCA stadium, set in the picturesque hilly terrain of Himachal Pradesh. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Before play was halted, the visitors were batting at 119/3 after 10 overs, with Virat Kohli (42 not out off 23 balls) at the crease and Rajat Patidar just dismissed. If the match gets washed out, both PBKS and RCB will be eliminated from the IPL 2024 play-offs race.
The latest update from the ground is that play will resume at 8:55pm IST.
Earlier, the Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field first. It is a a do-or-die match for both teams, as far as their qualification hopes are concerned.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa