Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch In Super Four Clash

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Key player battles to watch include batting depth, strike bowlers, and handling the Abu Dhabi pitch
Pakistan lead 13-10 in T20Is, but Sri Lanka have won the last five encounters
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set for a high-stakes showdown in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday, September 23. Check the key player battles to watch in PAK vs SL as both teams aim to turn their Super Four campaigns around in this crucial encounter.
With India and Bangladesh on two points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are still looking for their first Super Four win. A loss here would leave the defeated side relying on other results and net run rate. This Pakistan vs Sri Lanka preview shows why this game is a must-win.
Pakistan, coming off defeat against India, will aim to bounce back from consecutive losses, while Sri Lanka need to recover after a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh that ended a four-match winning streak.
The PAK vs SL key stats show Pakistan lead 13-10 in 23 T20Is, but Sri Lanka have won the last five, including the Asia Cup 2022 final, making the matchup unpredictable.
For the PAK vs SL match prediction, batting depth, strike bowlers’ form, and Abu Dhabi pitch conditions will be key. Though Pakistan hold a slight edge, Sri Lanka’s recent streak makes this a closely contested game.
The PAK vs SL live streaming for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Key Player Battles
Shaheen Afridi vs Kusal Mendis
Pakistan’s strike bowler Shaheen Afridi will be keen to make an impact after struggling to find his usual rhythm in recent matches. He faces a tough challenge in Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka’s in-form batter, who can change games with aggressive strokeplay. This battle between Afridi’s pace and Mendis’ firepower could be decisive early on.
After Abhishek Sharma hit Afridi’s first ball six in the India vs Pakistan clash, Afridi will be eager to bounce back and assert his dominance.
Fakhar Zaman vs Wanindu Hasaranga
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman will face the challenge of Sri Lanka’s spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Zaman’s aggressive strokeplay could dominate if he gets in early, but Hasaranga’s variations and ability to take wickets make him a tough competitor in the middle overs.
Haris Rauf vs Pathum Nissanka
Pace ace Haris Rauf will challenge Sri Lanka’s steady opener Pathum Nissanka. Nissanka’s role will be to anchor the innings, while Rauf’s raw pace and ability to extract bounce can make scoring difficult, especially in the powerplay. This battle could dictate the flow of the first six overs.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Janith Liyanage.