Cricket

Pakistan Vs Ireland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan and Ireland are both out of the 2024 T20 World Cup and clash in an inconsequential match at Lauderhill on Sunday

X | Cricket Ireland
Captains of Ireland and Pakistan, Paul Stirling (first from left) and Babar Azam during the toss of IRE vs PAK 1st T20I match on May 10, Friday 2024. Photo: X | Cricket Ireland
info_icon

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl in the match 36 of ICC T20 World Cup against Ireland on Sunday, June 16 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Naseem Shah is not playing today, confirms Babar Azam. For Ireland, Ben White comes in for Craig Young. (Match Blog|More Cricket News)

Both teams are already eliminated from the tournament after the USA vs. Ireland match was washed out due to heavy rain. Pakistan needed Ireland to beat the USA to stay in the competition, but the washout drafted their exit.

Pakistan's early exit is shocking and it can be attributed to their embarrassing defeats against the USA and India in their initial matches, despite being in strong positions to win both games. They now aim to finish the tournament on a high note.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; India Opts Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  2. Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
  3. J-K: Abducted Teenager Rescued From Rease, 1 held
  4. HP Government To Invest Rs 1,000 Cr In Bulk Drug Park In Una: Dy CM
  5. Delhi's Maximum Temperature At 44.9 Degrees Celsius, Six Notches Above Normal
Entertainment News
  1. Joe Alwyn Looks Back On Taylor Swift Romance: We Had Decided To Keep Our Relationship Private
  2. Nayanthara, Shruti Haasan, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Share Heartfelt Father's Day Wishes
  3. Rupali Ganguly Remembers Her Father Anil Ganguly, Says He Taught Her How To Be Resilient
  4. Aakkash Ahuja Reveals How His 'Badall Pe Paon Hai' Character An Odd One Out In A World Chasing Luxury
  5. Maninee De Recalls Shooting For Short Film 'Pravaah -The Flow' Near Parvati River In Himachal Pradesh
Sports News
  1. PAK Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Updates: Seems Like Pakistan Making Up For All Losses Till Now - Three Wickets In Two Overs
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Women Beat South Africa Women In 1st ODI; Netherlands Drawing Against Poland At Euro 2024
  3. Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle: Versatile All-Rounders Is What The Doctor Orders
  4. Pakistan Vs Ireland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Copa America 2024: Ronaldinho Backtracks On His Controversial Comments, Says He Will Never 'Abandon' Brazil
World News
  1. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
  2. India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  3. Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal Under Investigation For Toxic Vapours
  4. Scores Join Annual Gay Pride Parade In Ukraine's Kyiv With Riot Police Protection
  5. 2 Killed And Several Wounded In Shooting During A Juneteenth Celebration In A Texas Park
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow