Pakistan Vs Ireland Toss Update, T20 World Cup: PAK Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bowl in the match 36 of ICC T20 World Cup against Ireland on Sunday, June 16 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Naseem Shah is not playing today, confirms Babar Azam. For Ireland, Ben White comes in for Craig Young. (Match Blog|More Cricket News)
Both teams are already eliminated from the tournament after the USA vs. Ireland match was washed out due to heavy rain. Pakistan needed Ireland to beat the USA to stay in the competition, but the washout drafted their exit.
Pakistan's early exit is shocking and it can be attributed to their embarrassing defeats against the USA and India in their initial matches, despite being in strong positions to win both games. They now aim to finish the tournament on a high note.
Playing XIs
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir