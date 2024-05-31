Cricket

New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

After making the finals and the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup respectively, New Zealand will look to go one better and clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup crown in West Indies and the United States

After making the finals and the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup respectively, New Zealand will look to go one better and clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup crown in West Indies and the United States. (More Cricket News)

The Kane Williamson-led side enter the competition on the back of a T20I series in Pakistan drawing 2-2 level. New Zealand, however, opted to not play the warm-up fixtures with logistical issues. 

Despite not playing any warm-ups, the Kiwis will look to lean on experience to get them through to the semi-final stage of the T20 carnival. 

New Zealand In Group C

New Zealand are placed in Group C with West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand Fixtures

June 8: New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Guyana - 5:00 AM IST

June 13:  New Zealand  Vs West Indies, Tarouba – 6:00 AM IST 

June 15: New Zealand Vs Uganda, Tarouba - 6:00 AM IST

June 17: New Zealand Vs Papua New Guinea, Tarouba - 8:00 PM IST

New Zealand Squad For T20 World Cup

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

Live Streaming Of New Zealand’s Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Fans in India will be able to witness all the action from the New Zealand games on Star Sports Network with live streaming available on Disney + Hotstar.

