West Indies At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

West Indies, led by hard-hitting Rovman Powell will kick-start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2 in Guyana. They come into the tournament riding super high on confidence

West Indies vs Australia T20 World Cup warm up match
West Indies, led by hard-hitting Rovman Powell will kick-start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2 in Guyana. They come into the tournament riding super high on confidence. (More Cricket News)

They recently hosted South Africa for a three-match T20I series and convincingly beat them 3-0, with Brandon King and Gudakesh Motie starring with 159 runs and eight wickets in the series respectively. 

The momentum from the series was only carried into their warm-up game against Australia when they managed to beat them by 35 runs in a high-scoring fixture. Nicholas Pooran’s whirlwind 75 from just 25 balls and Powell’s quick-fire 52 set the platform for a West Indies victory. 

West Indies In Group C

West Indies are slotted in Group C with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea and will play all their games at home. 

West Indies Fixtures

June 2: West Indies Vs Papua New Guinea, Guyana - 8:00 PM IST

June 9: West Indies  Vs Uganda, Guyana – 6:00 AM IST 

June 13: West Indies Vs New Zealand, Tarouba - 6:00 AM IST

June 18: West Indies Vs Afghanistan, Gros Islet - 6:00 AM IST

West Indies Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Live Streaming Of West Indies’ Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Cricket fans across India will be able to watch all the West Indies games on Star Sports Network with live streaming available on Disney + Hotstar.

