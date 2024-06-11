Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, Florida Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, NEP Vs SL Match In Lauderhill?

Will it rain during the Nepal vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match in Lauderhill, Florida? The question looms over the minds of cricket fans from Nepal and Sri Lanka as their teams prepare for a highly-crucial match from the perspective of both these sides. (Preview | More Cricket News)
Nepal have already lost their opening game against Netherlands but they showed great fight in the match. Despite scoring just 106, the Nepalese side stretched the game till the penultimate as Netherlands won by six wickets with only eight balls remaining in the game.
A loss here would mean, Nepal will have to get past South Africa and Bangladesh in their last two matches to have their hopes of advancing to the Super 8 alive.
Sri Lanka have had a dreadful start to the tournament. Pitted against South Africa in their tournament opener, the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side was bowled out for just 77 and lost the game badly.
They then lost a close game to Bangladesh by just two wickets. A lose against Nepal could end their tournament making it a do-or-die game for the Lankans.
NEP Vs SL Weather Report
Here is the weather update from Florida for the Nepal vs Sri Lanka match.
The weather forecast for the match is not very satisfying. Thunderstorms are predicted around the time of the match in Lauderhill in Florida.
What Happens In Case Of Washout?
A washout would mean Sri Lanka's chances of going to the next round will be as good as over. A lot of things will have to go their way for the Lankan to go to the Super 8s even after a washout.
For Nepal, going to the next round was always tough but sharing of points against a stronger opponent is not something they would dislike that much. They will remain alive in the competition.