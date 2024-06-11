Cricket

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, Florida Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, NEP Vs SL Match In Lauderhill?

The weather forecast for the Nepal Vs Sri Lanka match is not very satisfying

AP/Julio Cortez
Nepal players during their match against Netherlands at the T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
info_icon

Will it rain during the Nepal vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match in Lauderhill, Florida? The question looms over the minds of cricket fans from Nepal and Sri Lanka as their teams prepare for a highly-crucial match from the perspective of both these sides. (Preview | More Cricket News)

Nepal have already lost their opening game against Netherlands but they showed great fight in the match. Despite scoring just 106, the Nepalese side stretched the game till the penultimate as Netherlands won by six wickets with only eight balls remaining in the game.

A loss here would mean, Nepal will have to get past South Africa and Bangladesh in their last two matches to have their hopes of advancing to the Super 8 alive.

Sri Lanka have had a dreadful start to the tournament. Pitted against South Africa in their tournament opener, the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side was bowled out for just 77 and lost the game badly.

Nepal lost the first game against the Netherlands. - Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

They then lost a close game to Bangladesh by just two wickets. A lose against Nepal could end their tournament making it a do-or-die game for the Lankans.

NEP Vs SL Weather Report

Here is the weather update from Florida for the Nepal vs Sri Lanka match.

The weather forecast for the match is not very satisfying. Thunderstorms are predicted around the time of the match in Lauderhill in Florida.

info_icon
Nepal national cricket team. - X/CricketNep
Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 23 Preview: SL In A Must-Win Clash Against NEP

BY PTI

What Happens In Case Of Washout?

A washout would mean Sri Lanka's chances of going to the next round will be as good as over. A lot of things will have to go their way for the Lankan to go to the Super 8s even after a washout.

For Nepal, going to the next round was always tough but sharing of points against a stronger opponent is not something they would dislike that much. They will remain alive in the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  2. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
  3. Hot Weather Conditions Continue Haryana, Punjab; Nuh Reels At 45.9 Deg
  4. The Evolving Influence Of The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Twist Likely In UP As 6 INDIA Bloc MPs Face Criminal Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra Launch Usha Kakade's Production House, Welcome Her Into Industry
  2. Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Reacts To Her Wedding Reports With Zaheer Iqbal: It’s Better If You...
  3. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Husband-To-Be Zaheer Iqbal
  4. Hansika Motwani Amps Up Her Oomph Quotient In Bomber Jacket, Matching Ruffled Skirt
  5. Rihanna Flaunts Neck-Pieces By Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Joe Hart Backs 'Incredibly Strong' Three Lions For European Glory
  2. Germany's All-Time Top Scorer Miroslav Klose Named New Coach Of Nuremberg
  3. Franz Beckenbauer: German Great To Be Honoured At UEFA Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony
  4. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: CAN Reach 106; PAK On Top
  5. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  2. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  3. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
  4. UN Raises Alarm Over Nuseirat Camp Raid; Israel Releases Hostage Rescue Video | Watch
  5. 49 Dead, 140 Missing As Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Yemen: UN Agency
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Blue Tigers Begin Life Without Sunil Chhetri - Check Starting Lineup
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan