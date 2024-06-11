Cricket

Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024, Match 23 Preview: SL In A Must-Win Clash Against NEP

Sri Lanka will face Nepal in a crucial must-win match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday, June 12

Nepal national cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNep
Former champion Sri Lanka's campaign has gone terribly haywire after defeats to South Africa and they are now faced with a do-or-die clash against Nepal in a group D fixture in Lauderhill, Florida (More Cricket News)

Nepal, on the other hand, lost to the Netherlands by six wickets in their only match so far.

South Africa have already qualified to Super Eight following their nervy win over Bangladesh.

A win for the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side will further heat up the race for the second spot with Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal also in the reckoning. For that to happen, the onus will be on the batters.

A loss, on the other hand, would mean curtains for Sri Lanka.

Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka.

Match starts: 5:00 am IST.

