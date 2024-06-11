Cricket

India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Match 25 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the India Vs United States, match 25 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Photo: AP/PTI
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

After crushing Pakistan in nail-biting thrillers, India and USA are set to face each other in the match 25 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Wednesday, June 12 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (More Cricket News)

With both teams securing two wins each, this clash between India and the United States, Group A's top contenders, is sure to be a nail-biter. It'll be fascinating to see which side will break their winning streak.

Who will win in the India Vs United States, match 25 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

India Vs United States Head-To-Head Record

India and the USA will be facing each other for the first time, making it their debut match against each other.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. 

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. 

Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

T20 Cricket WCup: Sri Lanka take on Nepal in Florida. - Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
NEP Vs SL, T20 World Cup Match 23 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About Nepal Vs Sri Lanka

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs United States Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India Vs United States Weather Report

On Wednesday, the weather in New York is expected to range between 27°C to 19°C with partly cloudy skies. There's a 10% chance of precipitation, humidity levels around 50%, and winds blowing at 11 km/h.

India Vs United States Pitch Report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is known for low-scoring matches. Due to its slow nature, it has been challenging for the batters. Also, the inconsistent bounce have made it more conducive for pace bowlers than spin bowlers.

India Vs United States Prediction

According to Google, India holds a significant advantage in this match with a 92% winning probability, while the United States has a mere 8% chance of winning.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  2. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  3. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid
  4. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
  5. JNU PG 2024 Merit List Out: Direct Link, Other Important Dates, Reservation Percentage | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  2. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List
  3. Sangram Singh Set To Become First Indian Male Wrestler To Join MMA
  4. Euro 2024: A Complete Visual Guide To Stadiums Across Germany
  5. Euro 2024: Prince William Meets ENG Football Team - In Pics
World News
  1. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  2. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  3. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  4. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
  5. Promotion Of Violence Never Acceptable: Canadian Envoy On Indira Float In Greater Toronto
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Amravati Will Be Sole Capital Of Andhra, Says Naidu; Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid