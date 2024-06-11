India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Match 25 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

After crushing Pakistan in nail-biting thrillers, India and USA are set to face each other in the match 25 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Wednesday, June 12 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (More Cricket News)
With both teams securing two wins each, this clash between India and the United States, Group A's top contenders, is sure to be a nail-biter. It'll be fascinating to see which side will break their winning streak.
Who will win in the India Vs United States, match 25 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
India Vs United States Head-To-Head Record
India and the USA will be facing each other for the first time, making it their debut match against each other.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
India Vs United States Probable XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
India Vs United States Weather Report
On Wednesday, the weather in New York is expected to range between 27°C to 19°C with partly cloudy skies. There's a 10% chance of precipitation, humidity levels around 50%, and winds blowing at 11 km/h.
India Vs United States Pitch Report
The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is known for low-scoring matches. Due to its slow nature, it has been challenging for the batters. Also, the inconsistent bounce have made it more conducive for pace bowlers than spin bowlers.
India Vs United States Prediction
According to Google, India holds a significant advantage in this match with a 92% winning probability, while the United States has a mere 8% chance of winning.