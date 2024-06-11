Cricket

NEP Vs SL, T20 World Cup Match 23 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About Nepal Vs Sri Lanka

Who will win in the Nepal vs Sri Lanka, match 23 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
T20 Cricket WCup: Sri Lanka take on Nepal in Florida. Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
Match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will see Rohit Paudel-led Nepal team take on Sri Lanka at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Wednesday, June 12. Nepal has played one game so far in the tournament, against Netherlands and lost it. They will hope to make things right against Sri Lanka. (Full Coverage |More Cricket News)

On the other side, Sri Lanka have lost successive games and face elimination from the T20 World Cup. If they are to win against Nepal, then Wanindu Hasaranga-led will have to depend on other results go their way.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head Record

This is their first meeting between the two sides in the tournament.

The Cricket Association Of Nepal announced on 30 May that Sandeep Lamichhane was going to miss the tournament. - Photo: X/ @Sandeep25
ICC T20 WC 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane Lands In West Indies, Set To Join Nepal Squad Soon

BY Jagdish Yadav

Pitch Report:

The track at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will definitely be a batting paradise. However, the more the game progresses, the more slow the surface gets. Toss will remain crucial.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Nepal - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara.

Sri Lanka - Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Weather Report

The weather signs aren't good for Florida with showers and thunderstorms predicted on June 11.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Prediction

As per Google's win probability, Sri Lanka has 88% chance of winning to Nepal's 12%.

