Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL Match

Nepal will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the group-stage fixture for Group D in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Wednesday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Rohit Paudel-led Nepal will look to bounce back from their six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup 2024 opening game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, June 4.
Put in to bat, Nepal were bowled out for 106 in 19.2 overs against the Dutch. Paudel top scored with 35 as the Oranje chased down the target in 18.4 overs.
As for Sri Lanka, they lost their two games in the group so far and are on the verge of exiting. The Wanindu Hasaranga-led de lost by six wickets to the Proteas and followed it up with a three-wicket defeat to rivals Bangladesh in Dallas.
Nepal vs Sri Lanka head-to-head
Nepal will be taking on Sri Lanka for the first time in the T20 World Cup in the shortest format.
Nepal vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 squads
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Here's all you need to know about the Nepal vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 23:
When and where will the Nepal vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The Nepal vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 12, Tuesday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
What is the scheduled start time for the Nepal vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Nepal vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match is slated to begin at 5 am IST. The match will start at 5:15 AM in Nepal.
Where to watch Nepal vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, Nepal vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Canada, T20 World Cup match will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).