Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I Toss Update: NAM To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Namibia lock horns with Scotland in 2nd of a 3-match T20I series
Scotland won the first match
Toss update and playing XIs available
Namibia takes on Scotland in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match bilateral series. Following a clinical performance in the series opener, the visitors find themselves on the cusp of a significant series victory on away soil.
Scotland had seized a commanding 1-0 lead after a clinical 7-wicket victory over Namibia.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Richelieu Eagles struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Scottish attack, eventually posting a modest 159/7.
Gerhard Erasmus was the lone warrior for the hosts, anchoring the innings with a well-composed 54 off 39 balls, while Mark Watt and Jasper Davidson applied the brakes with two wickets apiece.
The chase proved to be a straightforward affair for the visitors, who reached the target with seven balls to spare.
George Munsey set the tone early with a brisk 44, earning Player of the Match honors for his aggressive intent.
He was ably supported by Brandon McMullen, whose unbeaten 44 ensured there were no late hiccups.
Despite a tidy spell from Namibia's Max Heingo, Scotland’s top order remained composed to seal a dominant performance and put them one win away from a series clean sweep.
Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Namibia won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Scotland: George Munsey, Finley McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Owen Gould (WK), Christopher McBride, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif and Mackenzi Jones
Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Alexander Busing-Volschenk and Liam Basson (WK)
Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
There are no official broadcasters for this match