Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I Toss Update: NAM To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Get the preview and playing XI updates right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
namibia vs scotland 2nd T20i
All-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton was not included in the 15-member squad. Photo: X/ @gerharderasmus
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Namibia lock horns with Scotland in 2nd of a 3-match T20I series

  • Scotland won the first match

  • Toss update and playing XIs available

Namibia takes on Scotland in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match bilateral series. Following a clinical performance in the series opener, the visitors find themselves on the cusp of a significant series victory on away soil.

Scotland had seized a commanding 1-0 lead after a clinical 7-wicket victory over Namibia.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Richelieu Eagles struggled to find their rhythm against a disciplined Scottish attack, eventually posting a modest 159/7.

Gerhard Erasmus was the lone warrior for the hosts, anchoring the innings with a well-composed 54 off 39 balls, while Mark Watt and Jasper Davidson applied the brakes with two wickets apiece.

The chase proved to be a straightforward affair for the visitors, who reached the target with seven balls to spare.

George Munsey set the tone early with a brisk 44, earning Player of the Match honors for his aggressive intent.

He was ably supported by Brandon McMullen, whose unbeaten 44 ensured there were no late hiccups.

Despite a tidy spell from Namibia's Max Heingo, Scotland’s top order remained composed to seal a dominant performance and put them one win away from a series clean sweep.

Related Content
Namibia and Scotland are up against each other in the 1st T20I at the Namibia Cricket Ground on April 15. - X/Official Cricket Namibia
Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Brandon McMullen, Bowlers Help SCO Beat NAM By 7 Wickets In Windhoek
Scotland cricketers in action against Namibia in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 clash. - CricketScotland/X
Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs
Representative image of a Namibia batter - Photo: X | Official Cricket Namibia
Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: NAM Bat First; Check Playing XIs
Scotland vs Japan, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Live Streaming. - | Photos: Instagram
Scotland Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, International Friendly: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today’s Match
Related Content

Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

Namibia won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Finley McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Owen Gould (WK), Christopher McBride, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Safyaan Sharif and Mackenzi Jones

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Alexander Busing-Volschenk and Liam Basson (WK)

Namibia Vs Scotland, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

There are no official broadcasters for this match

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans Face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Hridoy And Hossain Keep Bangla Tigers' Chase On Track | BAN - 165/4 (37)

  3. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  4. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Major Mishap At Delhi Airport: SpiceJet Aircraft Collides With Stationary Akasa Air Jet On Tarmac

  3. Women’s Reservation Bill 2026: Is Delimitation The Price Of The Promise?

  4. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  5. Redrawing The Map: What The 131st Amendment Really Means For Indian Democracy?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  2. Small Bags, Big Message: Iran’s Football Team Honours Children Killed In Minab School Airstrike

  3. US Announces Israel-Lebanon 10-Day Ceasefire After First Talks In 34 Years

  4. Italian Journalist Fined For Mocking PM Meloni's Height: 'You're Only 4 Feet, Can't Even See You’

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st ODI: Hridoy And Hossain Keep Bangla Tigers' Chase On Track | BAN - 165/4 (37)

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More