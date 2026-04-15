Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: NAM Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: NAM have won the toss and elected to bat first against SCOT at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek on Wednesday, April 15

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Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming
Namibia and Scotland are up against each other in the 1st T20I at the Namibia Cricket Ground on April 15. Photo: X/Official Cricket Namibia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Namibia have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • Scotland thumped Namibia by 7 wickets in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle

  • The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India

Scotland is on a tour of Namibia for a short three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will take place today at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Both teams recently faced each other in the last match ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle, where the Scots thrashed the Namibian Eagles by seven wickets with 72 balls to spare.

Namibia will enter the match as a serious contender, as they possess some excellent all-rounders in the form of Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit. Both players give balance to their playing XI with their hard-hitting abilities and useful bowling contributions.

Also, the inclusion of Ruben Trumplelmann and Bernard Scholtz provides both variations to their bowling arsenal with pace and spin, respectively.

Scotland, on the other hand, will be riding high on the success of the recently concluded ICC Men's ODI World Cup League 2 cycle and will look to carry on the momentum in the T20I series as well.

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Brandon McMullen has been in great form in recent times, while George Munsey and Matthew Cross have taken the mantle of providing their teams with consistent starts.

While Mark Watt has led the Scottish bowling attack, he has been quite well by the pace of Safyaan Sharif, who has proven his effectiveness in defending totals quite well.

Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Namibia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland.

Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Zacheo van Vuuren, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Jan Balt, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

Scotland: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Mark Watt, Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Safyaan Sharif, Zainullah Ihsan

Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Streaming Details

The first T20I of the three-match series between Namibia and Scotland will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. The live action will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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