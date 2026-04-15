Namibia Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: NAM Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Summary of this article
Namibia have won the toss and elected to bat first
Scotland thumped Namibia by 7 wickets in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle
The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India
Scotland is on a tour of Namibia for a short three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will take place today at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.
Both teams recently faced each other in the last match ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 cycle, where the Scots thrashed the Namibian Eagles by seven wickets with 72 balls to spare.
Namibia will enter the match as a serious contender, as they possess some excellent all-rounders in the form of Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit. Both players give balance to their playing XI with their hard-hitting abilities and useful bowling contributions.
Also, the inclusion of Ruben Trumplelmann and Bernard Scholtz provides both variations to their bowling arsenal with pace and spin, respectively.
Scotland, on the other hand, will be riding high on the success of the recently concluded ICC Men's ODI World Cup League 2 cycle and will look to carry on the momentum in the T20I series as well.
Brandon McMullen has been in great form in recent times, while George Munsey and Matthew Cross have taken the mantle of providing their teams with consistent starts.
While Mark Watt has led the Scottish bowling attack, he has been quite well by the pace of Safyaan Sharif, who has proven his effectiveness in defending totals quite well.
Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Namibia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Scotland.
Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Zacheo van Vuuren, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Jan Balt, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo
Scotland: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Mark Watt, Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Oliver Davidson, Jasper Davidson, Safyaan Sharif, Zainullah Ihsan
Namibia Vs Scotland, 1st T20I: Streaming Details
The first T20I of the three-match series between Namibia and Scotland will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. The live action will start at 5:30 PM IST.