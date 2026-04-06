Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: NAM Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Get the toss update and playing XI from the Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match at the Wanderers Sports Ground in Windhoek

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Rohan Mukherjee
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Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: NAM Bat First
Representative image of a Namibia batter Photo: X | Official Cricket Namibia
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Namibia face Scotland at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

  • Namibia lost to Oman in their previous match

  • Scotland bowl first after winning toss

The battle for a spot in the 2027 World Cup continues as Namibia hosts Scotland at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. This encounter, taking place today, features two of the most consistent Associate nations vying for crucial points in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2.

Namibia enters this clash looking to bounce back after a narrow three-wicket loss to Oman.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus remains their talisman, coming off a solid half-century, while the all-round capabilities of Jan Frylinck and the pace of Ruben Trumpelmann provide the Namibians with a balanced attack on their home turf.

Scotland will look to exploit their historical edge, led by the experienced Richie Berrington and the aggressive George Munsey. With their previous match against Oman washed out, the Scots will be hungry to find their rhythm quickly.

Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Toss Update

Scotland won the toss and chose to bowl first

Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Playing XIs

Namibia: Willem Pieter Myburgh, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Louren Steenkamp, Zane Green (WK), Dylan Leicerm JJ Smit (C), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz and Jack Brassell

Scotland: George Munsey, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Mark Watt, Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Oliver Davidson, Safyaan Sharif

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Namibia Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Live Streaming

There are no official broadcasters for this match.

About The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2024–2026) is the qualification pathway for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Featuring 8 teams, the tournament follows a grueling triple round-robin format. The top four teams at the conclusion of the league will advance directly to the World Cup Qualifier, keeping their dreams of competing on the biggest stage in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia alive.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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