MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 2 of the IPL 2026
Hardik Pandya will lead MI; KKR's captain is Ajinkya Rahane
Check the toss update and playing XIs below
The Mumbai Indians (MI) will launch their quest for a record-extending sixth title tonight as they host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, Sunday. This high-profile encounter of the IPL 2026 season marks the beginning of the campaign for two of the league's most successful franchises.
Mumbai Indians have historically dominated this rivalry, holding a 24-11 head-to-head advantage over KKR. At the Wankhede Stadium specifically, MI’s record is a formidable 10-2. However, the Knight Riders will take confidence from their 2024 performance, where they successfully ended a 12-year winless drought at this venue.
Both sides face significant selection challenges heading into the opener
Hardik Pandya’s side will be without key overseas all-rounders Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, who are on extended personal leave. Sherfane Rutherford is expected to fill the batting void, while the bowling remains anchored by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.
Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR’s pace battery is severely depleted. Injuries have ruled out Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, and Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana is unavailable for the start of the season. KKR will rely heavily on their INR 25.20 crore signing Cameron Green and the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.
The Wankhede surface, typically composed of red soil, is expected to offer consistent bounce and favour stroke-makers. With short boundaries and a quick outfield, a high-scoring contest is anticipated.
With the Wankhede surface expected to be a high-scoring red-soil pitch, both teams will look to exploit the short boundaries and consistent bounce. Mumbai Indians will likely aim to use Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah to dismantle KKR’s new-look opening pair of Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane during the powerplay. Their strategy will focus on their powerhouse middle order, featuring Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, to set or chase a 200-plus total.
Conversely, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to neutralize MI’s aggressive batting through their elite spin department. Strategy will center on Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy squeezing the run rate during the middle overs. Given that dew is expected to settle around the 14th over, the team winning the toss is highly likely to bowl first to take advantage of the skidding ball during the chase.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and has opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani