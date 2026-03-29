Why Harshit Rana Is Not Playing In MI VS KKR IPL 2026 Match At Mumbai? Check Reason

Summary of this article
KKR is playing MI in their first match of the IPL 2026
The match is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
Harshit Rana didn't feature in KKR's playing XI in Mumbai
The iconic Wankhede Stadium plays host to a high-voltage clash on March 29 (Sunday) as the Mumbai Indians (MI) kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Historically, this fixture has been one-sided, with Mumbai holding a commanding 24-11 head-to-head lead. However, KKR’s recent resurgence and reinforced squad make this a much-anticipated Match 2 of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to field first. Pandya noted the layer of grass on the red-soil track and the expectation of heavy dew later in the evening, which usually favors the side chasing. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane mentioned that while he also looked to bowl, his top order is prepared to set a formidable target on a surface known for high scores.
Mumbai has officially handed debuts to three players tonight: Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, and young Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar. In a tactical move, Suryakumar Yadav has been named among the Impact Substitutes, with Ryan Rickelton taking the gloves to open with Rohit Sharma.
The Knight Riders are fielding a balanced XI featuring the high-profile addition of Cameron Green against his former franchise. They are operating with four overseas players: Green, Finn Allen, Sunil Narine, and Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani.
Mumbai’s strategy will rely on the world-class opening burst of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah to exploit the early moisture. For KKR, the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy will be crucial in the middle overs to prevent MI's powerhouse hitters from running away with the game. With short boundaries and a quick outfield, fans can expect a total in the vicinity of 190-200 to be the competitive benchmark.
Why Harshit Rana Is Not Playing In MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Clash?
Despite his breakout performances in previous seasons, Harshit Rana is a notable absentee from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI for tonight’s season opener against the Mumbai Indians.
The 24-year-old Rana, who was a cornerstone of KKR's 2024 title-winning campaign, is currently recovering from knee surgery following a ligament strain. The injury occurred during a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the recent T20 World Cup. Despite being honored as the "Best International Debutant" at the recent BCCI Naman Awards, Rana appeared on crutches, confirming he would miss a significant portion of the year.
The loss of Rana is part of a wider fitness crisis for the Knights. KKR ave officially named Navdeep Saini as a replacement for Harshit Rana.
The loss of Rana is part of a wider fitness crisis for the Knights. Their other Indian pacer, Akash Deep has also been sidelined with a lumbar stress injury and was recently replaced in the squad by Saurabh Dubey.
Their premier overseas pacer, Matheesha Pathirana remains unavailable for the opening fixtures while undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.