Why Harshit Rana Is Not Playing In MI VS KKR IPL 2026 Match At Mumbai? Check Reason

Mumbai’s strategy will rely on the world-class opening burst of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah to exploit the early moisture. For KKR, the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy will be crucial in the middle overs to prevent MI's powerhouse hitters from running away with the game. With short boundaries and a quick outfield, fans can expect a total in the vicinity of 190-200 to be the competitive benchmark.