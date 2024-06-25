Cricket

Liam Livingstone Says England Have Grown Into World Cup Ahead Of India Clash

All-rounder Livingstone says England have a chance to prove tournaments are not about how you start, but how you finish

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone.
info_icon

Liam Livingstone is hopeful England are coming good at the perfect time ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against India, having grown into the tournament after a slow start. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The defending champions almost succumbed to a humiliating group-stage exit, with only old rivals Australia keeping them in with a dramatic victory over Scotland.

Having finished second in Group B, Jos Buttler's team did likewise in Group 2 at the Super-8 stage, a resounding victory over the United States sending them through at West Indies' expense. 

England now have a chance to reach their fourth T20 World Cup final and their third in the last four editions, while a third triumph at the tournament would take them clear of the Windies for the outright record. 

All-rounder Livingstone says England have a chance to prove tournaments are not about how you start, but how you finish. 

Jos Buttler and Chris Jordan celebrate the latter's hat-trick on Sunday. - null
ENG Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Adil Rashid Hails Match-Winners Chris Jordan And Jos Buttler

BY Stats Perform

"In tournament cricket, sometimes it is better to sneak up and nick it at the end," said Livingstone. "Hopefully that is the way we will go. 

"A lot of lads have been contributing in the last few games which should stand us in good stead going forward. We've hopefully got two more massive games."

Livingstone sustained a torso injury while batting against Namibia in the group stage but has shrugged that problem off to play all of England's matches.

He has yet to truly hit top form, taking two wickets and scoring 13 and 33 in his two innings with the bat in the middle order, but he is confident a big finish is coming.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan leads the celebrations after Monday's win. - null
AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Afghans Win Topsy-Turvy Clash To Eliminate Australia - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"As a kid I always wanted to be involved, that's the reason I started bowling a few years back," he said.

"So batting at seven and maybe bowling one over, that's where the hard bit comes as you want to be involved.

"Thankfully the last two games I struck the ball well against South Africa and bowled pretty well [against the USA], so I feel I'm in a good place."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates
  3. Rajasthan: Brick Kiln Owner Stabbed To Death; Family Sets Suspect's Dhaba, Shop On Fire
  4. 'No One Contacted Us': TMC Claims INDIA Bloc Didn't Consult Them For Choosing K Suresh As LS Speaker
  5. Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  2. Zaheer Iqbal 'Gifts' Swanky BMW i7 To Wife Sonakshi Sinha; Video Goes Viral
  3. From Kunal Kapoor In ‘Vishwambhara’ To Saif Ali Khan In ‘Devara’, 5 Bollywood Actors Making Waves In South Indian Cinema
  4. Avika Gor And Her Innate Desire To Explore Different Realms Of Storytelling
  5. Ashok Kumar Beniwal: I Lost 9 KGs For My Role In ‘Jahangir National University’ AKA ‘JNU’
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Hungary Boss Marco Rossi Visits Barnabas Varga In Hospital After Facial Injury
  2. Romania Vs Slovakia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  3. Emma Raducanu Breezes Into Second Round At Eastbourne - Data Debrief
  4. Liam Livingstone Says England Have Grown Into World Cup Ahead Of India Clash
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. 'Not A Great Canadian': Indian-Origin MP Slams Canada's Moment Of Silence For Hardeep Singh Nijjar
  2. Elon Musk's Family Tree: A Look At His 12 Children And Their Mothers
  3. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  4. Two Deaths Reported As Midwest Flooding Causes Severe Damage, Forces Evacuations
  5. Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor And More: Bollywood Shines Bright At Paris Haute Couture Week 2024
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs