Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: A Sneak Peek Into Team India's Previous Tours To Australia Over The Years

India are all set to lock horns against Australia in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, starting with the 1st Test in Perth from Nov 22. Here's a glance at India's Test outings in Australia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pat Cummins-Jasprit-Bumrah
Pat Cummins (left) of Australia posing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy alongside interim Test captain Jasprit Bumrah of India. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

India's cricketing trips to Australia, dating back to 1947, have always produced fascinating contests. (Full Coverage | Streaming | Cricket News)

Here's a glance at India's Test outings in Australia.

1. 1947-48: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (5)

India toured Australia nearly four months after gaining Independence but were overwhelmed by two legends: Sir Donald Bradman (715 runs; Avg: 178.75) and pacer Ray Lindwall (18 wickets). Vijay Hazare was India's top-scorer with 429 runs).

2. 1967-68: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (5)

Fuelled by a stylish 101 by ML Jaisimha India made a heroic chase of 394 at Brisbane, before losing by a mere 35 runs. But apart from that, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's side was mediocre. India took solace from off-spinner EAS Prasanna emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 25 scalps.

3. 1977-78: Winner: Australia: 3-2 (5)

India had a great chance of claiming the series after winning the third and fourth Test at Melbourne and Sydney. At Adelaide, India chased 493 with gusto as Mohinder Amarnath, GR Viswanath, Dilip Vengsarkar and Syed Kirmani made fifties, but they fell short by 47 runs. Left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi topped the chart with 31 wickets.

4. 1980-81: Draw: 1-1 (3)

Led by Kapil Dev's five-wicket haul and Viswanath’s hundred, India defeated Australia in the third Test at Melbourne by 59 runs to draw the series. Australia were bowled out for 83.

5. 1985-86: Draw: 0-0 (3)

In this series, Indian batters under top-scorer Sunil Gavaskar (352 runs) fired from all cylinders and their lowest total was 445. The Aussies under transition after the en masse retirement of Greg Chappell, Rod Marsh, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson could not offer any serious challenge.

6. 1991-92: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (5)

A young Sachin Tendulkar made a brilliant hundred at Perth, but Allan Border's Australia lorded over their opponents with ease in the series, where the world saw the first glimpse of leg-spin wizard Shane Warne.

7. 1999-2000: Winner Australia: 3-0 (3)

India never crossed 300 even once in six innings and came a cropper against the relentless Glenn McGrath (18 wickets).

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (L) with Justin Langer. - Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT

BY Outlook Sports Desk

8. 2003-04: Draw: 1-1 (4)

Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar were the standout performers as India defeated Australia by four wickets in the second Test at Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead. But the Aussies scored a 9-wicket win at MCG to level the series.

9. 2007-08: Winner: Australia: 2-1 (4)

India won an emotionally-charged Perth Test after a chaotic match at Sydney which saw a slew of umpiring errors by Steve Bucknor, the 'Monkeygate' involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds and wolfish celebrations by Ricky Ponting-led Aussies that invited diatribe from all corners.

10. 2011-12: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (4)

The MS Dhoni-led India went down the slope quickly as a set of ageing stars struggled to deliver. It was also the last international outing of Dravid and VVS Laxman, two storied tormentors of Aussies.

11. 2014-15: Winner: Australia: 2-0 (4)

Dhoni relinquished Test captaincy after the drawn third match at Melbourne. Virat Kohli took over the mantle at Sydney and made a fine 147 in his first innings as captain.

12. 2018-19: Winner: India: 2-1 (4)

India, under Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, became the first Asian side to register a Test series win in Australia with victories at Adelaide and Melbourne. Cheteshwar Pujara (521 runs) and Jasprit Bumrah (21 wickets) were the chief architects of that epochal triumph.

13. 2020-21: Winner: India: 2-1 (4)

An injury-hit India wore the low of 36 at Adelaide like a 'badge of honour' and won at Melbourne and Brisbane as the visitors found a new hero in Rishabh Pant along with more familiar ones such as Pujara and R Ashwin. It was an extraordinary effort as Ajinkya Rahane took over leadership role from Kohli after the latter returned to India in time for the birth of his first child.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  2. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  3. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
Football News
  1. Premier League: Slot Deserves Praise For Modest Approach To Liverpool Job, Says Mills
  2. Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Names Messi As The Greatest Of All Time
  3. Chelsea 3-0 Celtic, Women's Champions League: Bompastor Pleased With Rotated Side In WCL Win
  4. Fulham Vs Wolves, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Bypolls: Cops Book Over 100 Civilians for Violence
  2. Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Releases First 11 Names For Delhi Polls | Full List
  3. Maharashtra And Jharkhand Exit Polls: Who Has The Edge?
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Know About The Key Constituencies
  5. 'Even Ajmal Kasab Was Given A Fair Trial': Supreme Court In Yasin Malik case
Entertainment News
  1. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  4. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  5. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  2. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  3. Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine In Major Escalation
  4. Iceland: Volcano On Reykjanes Peninsula Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. West Asia Conflict: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again; 88 Killed In Fresh Israeli Attacks | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%