KKR Vs SRH: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 6

Summary of this article
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 match number 6
Heinrich Klaasen led the batting line-up to help SRH post 226
Nitish Kumar Reddy adjudged man of the match
Three-time Indian Premier League champions - the Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their 2nd defeat of the on-going 2026 season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a heavy margin of 65 runs in front of home support at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
After being put in to bat, SRH posted a massive 226/8, the highest total of the season so far. Openers Travis Head (46 off 21) and Abhishek Sharma (48 off 21) set a blistering pace with an 82-run stand.
Heinrich Klaasen then anchored the middle order with a composed 52, supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 39.
Chasing 227, KKR’s innings was marred by a lack of coordination and two costly run-outs, including a bizarre mix-up involving star recruit Cameron Green.
Despite a valiant 52 from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and a quick 35 from Rinku Singh, KKR collapsed to 161 all out in 16 overs.
Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers with 3/21, while Player of the Match Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga claimed two wickets each to seal SRH's first win of the season.
Nitish Kumar Reddy Adjudged Man Of The Match
Nitish Kumar Reddy was named the Player of the Match for his stellar all-round performance in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 65-run victory over KKR.
Reddy played a crucial role with the bat, anchoring the middle order with a brisk 39 off 24 balls to help SRH reach a season-high total of 226.
He then proved equally effective with the ball, maintaining an economy rate of 8.5 and claiming two vital wickets to derail KKR's chase, comfortably securing the win for Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.
What was the result of the KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026 match?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. SRH scored a season high score of 226. In response, KKR were folded for just 161 within 16 overs.
Who won the Player of the Match award in KKR vs SRH, IPL 2026?
The Player of the Match (POTM) award went to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who 39 off 24 with the bat and picked up 2 wickets by giving away 17 runs.
Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 7?
The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Punjab Kings in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.