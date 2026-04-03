KKR Vs SRH: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das